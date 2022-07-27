Karnataka

Elephant relocated to Bandipur returns to Sakleshpur in Karnataka

The Forest Department had captured the elephant near Sakleshpur, with the help of tamed elephants, on June 29, 2022.
The Hindu Bureau Hassan July 27, 2022 11:43 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 11:43 IST

An elephant, which was captured near Udevara in Sakleshpur taluk in Karnataka on June 29 and relocated to Bandipur after installing a radio-collar around its neck, has returned to Sakleshpur. As per the latest reports, the animal is near Shanivara Santhe in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district.

The Forest Department had captured the male elephant with no tusk (makna) with the help of tamed elephants, as it had caused trouble in the locality. It had attempted to enter a house a day before it was captured. The people called it ‘Old Makna’.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The animal was relocated to Bandipur after installing a radio-collar. The staff had been tracking its movement since then. Dr. K.N. Basavaraj, Deputy Conservator of Forests of Hassan, told The Hindu that officials had traced the elephant to Goni Maruru village near Shanivara Sante in Sakleshpur taluk.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It has returned to Sakleshpur within a month. We have been tracking its movement since it was relocated,” the official said. When asked if the elephant would be re-captured if the animal continues to trouble people, the official said the decision is left to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife).

In 2021, the department had captured a tusker and relocated it to Bandipura with a radio-collar. Later, the animal was spotted near Channapatna in Ramanagaram district. The department captured the elephant again and shifted it to an elephant camp, where it would be tamed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
animal
environmental issues
Related Articles
Read more...