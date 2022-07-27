Elephant relocated to Bandipur returns to Sakleshpur in Karnataka

The Forest Department had captured the elephant near Sakleshpur, with the help of tamed elephants, on June 29, 2022.

July 27, 2022 11:43 IST

The elephant was captured at Udevara in Sakleshpur taluk on June 29 after people complained that the animal had been causing trouble to them

An elephant, which was captured near Udevara in Sakleshpur taluk in Karnataka on June 29 and relocated to Bandipur after installing a radio-collar around its neck, has returned to Sakleshpur. As per the latest reports, the animal is near Shanivara Santhe in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district.

The Forest Department had captured the male elephant with no tusk (makna) with the help of tamed elephants, as it had caused trouble in the locality. It had attempted to enter a house a day before it was captured. The people called it ‘Old Makna’.

The animal was relocated to Bandipur after installing a radio-collar. The staff had been tracking its movement since then. Dr. K.N. Basavaraj, Deputy Conservator of Forests of Hassan, told The Hindu that officials had traced the elephant to Goni Maruru village near Shanivara Sante in Sakleshpur taluk.

“It has returned to Sakleshpur within a month. We have been tracking its movement since it was relocated,” the official said. When asked if the elephant would be re-captured if the animal continues to trouble people, the official said the decision is left to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife).

In 2021, the department had captured a tusker and relocated it to Bandipura with a radio-collar. Later, the animal was spotted near Channapatna in Ramanagaram district. The department captured the elephant again and shifted it to an elephant camp, where it would be tamed.