Eight killed, 24 injured as bus hits truck near Hubballi

Police Commissioner Labhu Ram said that the accident occurred near Revadihal on the bypass road around midnight on May 23, 2022.

May 24, 2022 10:40 IST

:

Eight persons were killed and 24 others were injured in an accident involving a private bus and truck on Hubballi-Dharwad Bypass (NH4) Road near Hubballi on May 23 midnight.

Police Commissioner Labhu Ram said that the accident occurred around Monday midnight near Revadihal on the bypass road. The injured had been shifted to KIMS Hospital, Hubballi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While six persons died on the spot, two succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Two drivers of the long-distance bus and the driver of the truck are among the deceased.

The private bus was heading from Kolhapur in Maharashtra to Bengaluru, and the truck was coming in the opposite direction.

As per preliminary information, the driver of the bus allegedly lost control while trying to overtake a tractor and hit the truck head-on.

Some of the passengers, who have not suffered grievous injuries, are being shifted to Kolhapur in ambulances. Most of the passengers in the bus are from Maharashtra