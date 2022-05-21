3 children among 7 killed in accident near Dharwad
Seven persons, including three children, were killed and six persons were injured in an accident near Dharwad
Seven persons, including three children, were killed and six others were injured in an accident near Dharwad in north Karnataka early on May 21.
According to Superintendent of Police P. Krishnakant, who visited the spot, the accident occurred near Nigadi village when the driver of multi-utility vehicle reportedly lost control and crashed into a roadside tree.
All those in the MUV were from Benakanakatti village. They were returning from a family function at Mansur village on May 20 night.
While four persons died on the spot, three others breathed their last on the way to a hospital.
The deceased have been identified as Ananya, 14, Harish, 13, Shilpa, 34, Nilavva, 40, Madhushree, 20, Maheshwar, 11, and Shambhulingaiah, 35, all from Benakanakatti vilkage.
The injured persons have been admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.
Dharwad Rural police have registered a case.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.