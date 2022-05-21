3 children among 7 killed in accident near Dharwad

The Hindu Bureau May 21, 2022 10:05 IST

Seven persons, including three children, were killed and six others were injured in an accident near Dharwad in north Karnataka early on May 21. According to Superintendent of Police P. Krishnakant, who visited the spot, the accident occurred near Nigadi village when the driver of multi-utility vehicle reportedly lost control and crashed into a roadside tree. All those in the MUV were from Benakanakatti village. They were returning from a family function at Mansur village on May 20 night. While four persons died on the spot, three others breathed their last on the way to a hospital. The deceased have been identified as Ananya, 14, Harish, 13, Shilpa, 34, Nilavva, 40, Madhushree, 20, Maheshwar, 11, and Shambhulingaiah, 35, all from Benakanakatti vilkage. The injured persons have been admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi. Dharwad Rural police have registered a case.



