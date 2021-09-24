Decision on quota for Panchamasali will be taken based on backward classes panel report: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the Legislative Assembly in Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru

24 September 2021 16:19 IST

He was replying to senior member Basanagouda Patil Yatnal (BJP)

The State government will take a decision on providing reservation to the Panchamasali community under 2A of OBC quota based on the report of the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed the Legislative Assembly on September 24.

In a reply to senior member Basanagouda Patil Yatnal (BJP), who has been demanding inclusion of the community in the 15% reservation bracket (2A of OBC quota), Mr. Bommai said the Backward Classes Commission has been collecting data on educational and employment status of the community. The Commission has also been studying the demand of 15 other backward communities in Karnataka, he said. It was very essential to study and collect data for taking a decision on reservation, the Chief Minister added.

Presently, the Panchamasali community is included in 3B, and is eligible to avail benefits under 5% quota.

Mr. Bommai said the Central government’s recent legislation has given powers to States on providing reservation to backward communities. Based on the Supreme Court judgment in the Indra Sawhney case and other guidelines related to reservations, the government would take a decision, the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Yatnal had raised the issue in the Legislative Assembly on September 23. He said the government, led by former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa, had in March said that the government would seek reports from the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission in six months, and take a decision on reclassification and increasing quota. He was joined by another BJP member, Aravind Bellad.

Earlier, in March this year, Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami of Lingayat Panchamashali Peetha of Kudalasangama had staged a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru seeking reservation.

On September 23, the seer announced in Belagavi that a rally will be held in Bengaluru in the first week of October if the State government does not fulfil its demand for inclusion of Panchamasali community in 2A category.