IISc. among top 500 global institutions in QS Employability rankings

Six Indian Institutes of Technology also find a place

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc.), Bengaluru, and six Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are among 12 Indian institutions that have figured in the top 500 universities in QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 announced on Thursday. IISc. and OP Jindal Global University have figured in the 301-500 category.

While three central universities have made it to the list, among the private universities in the list are OP Jindal Global University, Sonepat, and BITS Pilani.

The six IITs include IIT Bombay, which has been placed in the 101-110 ranks, IIT Delhi (131-140), IIT Madras (151-160), IIT Kharagpur (201-250), IIT Kanpur (251-300), and IIT Roorkee (500).

“Each of the universities ranked has demonstrated an ability to produce graduates with the ‘soft skills’ required for the modern workplace. Given the fierce competition for graduate roles around the world, students should be seriously considering how their university can prepare them adequately for full-time employment, by connecting them with global employers and ensuring they develop the necessary skills and knowledge,” Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) said in a note on its website.

For determining these employability rankings of higher education institutions across the world, QS considers how well reputed the institutions are among employers, whether the institutions are nurturing high-achievers, how connected institutions are to companies, and how attractive the institution’s recent graduates are to employers.