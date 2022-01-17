‘COVID-19 vaccination drive in Hassan successful, despite negative campaign by opposition parties’

Hassan

17 January 2022 15:41 IST

Hassan district unit of BJP congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, doctors and scientists

Hassan district unit of the BJP has said the Union Government successfully completed one year of COVID-19 vaccination, despite negative campaign against the vaccine by opposition parties. The party unit has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, doctors and scientists.

In a media conference in Hassan on January 17, party’s district spokesperson H.M. Suresh Kumar said the vaccination campaign under the leadership of the Prime Minister had been successful despite tough circumstances. When the vaccine was launched, many people spoke against it and doubted its efficacy. But, the campaign had been successful. “Within a year, 66 crore people had taken two doses, and 91 crore people had taken the first dose. Among children between the age of 15 and 17, more than 3.31 crore had taken the vaccine,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

During the Congress rule, he said it took several years for India to get vaccination against polio. However, India got its own vaccine within a year of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. In Hassan district, more than 14 lakh people had taken the first dose and 11.70 lakh people had taken two doses of vaccine, he said.

BJP district treasurer Prasanna Kumar, general secretary Praveen and city block president Venugopal were present.