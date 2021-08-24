Classroom complex inaugurated in Vijayapura

Belagavi

24 August 2021 03:53 IST

Katsumasa Maruo, Deputy Counsul General, Consulate General of Japan, inaugurated a classroom complex in BLDE Society’s PG Halakatti Engineering College in Vijayapura on Monday.

“The government of Japan has plans to open Japanese language study centres in India,” he said. “This would help reduce the language gap. There is a lot in common among us but language continues to be a barrier. The proposed study centres would help us understand each other,” he said.

He noted that there were many similarities between various dimensions like spiritualism, art, food and cultures of India and Japan. “We continue to be hugely influenced by Buddhism that was introduced to Japan around the sixth century. The influence is on our history, culture and way of life. Six of the of the seven important Gods who are worshipped by the people of Japan during new year celebrations, are of Indian origin,” he said.

Later, he participated in a Q&A session with students.He said that a synergy between India’s youth power and the skilled production capabilities of Japan could lead to sustainable development. Around 500 companies of Japan origin have their offices in Karnataka, he said. To a query, he said the secret of longevity of the Japanese was nutritious food and recreation.

M.B. Patil, former minister and BLDE society chairman hoped that Japan and India would work together for tourism development and processing of horticulture produce and finding remunerative markets for horticulture crops. Several private companies tend to set up their factories in Bengaluru. They need to look beyond the state capital, Mr Patil said. He asked Japan companies to consider setting up of industries in Vijayapura district that had land, power and water needed to set up industries.