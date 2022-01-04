Chief Minister reiterates ₹3,000 crore fund allocation to Kalyana Karnataka region

KALABURAGI

04 January 2022 17:20 IST

Promises to constitute KKRDB by appointing all members within two days

Asserting his government’s commitment to the development of the Kalyana Karnataka region, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would keep his promise of providing ₹3,000 crore special grants to Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) in the next budget.

“I had promised to provide ₹3,000 crore grants to KKRDB, and I would keep my word. The action plans for the funds are being prepared. I will shortly hold meetings with people’s representatives from the region and finalise the action plans, and allocate the funds in the next budget. Unlike the previous years, I would release the entire amount in the same year and ensure that the amount would be spent at the earliest possible,” Mr. Bommai said adding that Article 371(J) of the Constitution (which gave Special Status to Kalyana Karnataka) would be meaningful when its benefits would reach every person.

He was delivering the inaugural address at the 36th State Conference of Karnataka Union of Working Journalists at Basavarajappa Appa Memorial Hall in Kalaburagi on January 4. Among those present were Industry Minister Murugesh Nirani, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagawanth Khuba, Lok Sabha member from Kalaburagi Umesh Jadhav and Sharanabasappa Appa who is the head of Sharana Basaveshwara Samsthana.

The promises he made during his address included filling the 14,000 posts lying vacant in different departments in the region, including 5,000 posts in Education Department, within six months and constituting KKRDB by appointing all the members within two days.

Recalling the assertion of freedom of the press by the Indian media even during tough times like Emergency, Mr. Bommai commended journalists for their resolute fight against suppression of their voice.

“Media has always done a good job by highlighting the problems in society as well as in governance. There have been attempts to suppress the freedom of the press, like during the Emergency. But, Indian media stood firm and asserted its freedom, despite all odds,” Mr. Bommai said.

“After the advent of liberalisation, globalisation and privatisation policies, everything began to be seen in terms of profit and loss. There is little space for human values. There is a dire need of preserving and nurturing human values, and the media has a greater role to play in this regard. Watchful media can create an informed citizenry. This would lead to great changes,” Mr. Bommai said.

Referring to the difficulties and hardships being faced by media houses, the Chief Minister said that his government is more concerned about small media houses operating in rural areas and is committed to helping them.