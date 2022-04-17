Chief Minister Bommai: No need to give political colour to the Hubballi incident

Security personnel maintain law and order after incidents of stone pelting in some areas of Old Hubballi in Hubballi district. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 17, 2022 13:30 IST

Responding to the violence that erupted in Hubballi late on Saturday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that there was no need to give political colour to the incident but to see it as a case of law and order.

“Police have already arrested some persons in connection with the WhatsApp post in question. But some people made a hue and cry outside the police station and rioted to injure some policemen. There were incidents of stone-pelting in Old Hubballi. Such behaviour is unacceptable,” Mr. Bommai told media representatives in Hosapete, Vijayanagara district, on Sunday morning.

The Chief Minister was in the city to participate in the two-day State Executive meet of his party.

“Police have already taken action against the people who have shared the objectionable content on social media. Even after that, if people take the law into their hands, we will not hesitate to take stringent action against them,” he said.

“If you see the way that the people in large number throng the police station and unleashed violence, it appears to be a well-planned and organised action. We will identify the people who are orchestrating the violence from behind the screen and take action against them,” Mr Bommai added, appealing to the people not to take the law into their hands.