Hubballi violence: 12 police personnel injured, 40 arrested

The Hindu Bureau April 17, 2022 10:44 IST

Along with clamping prohibitory orders in Hubballi city, adequate number of KSRP platoons and police personnel had been deployed at strategic points

Police commissioner Labhu Ram at Old Hubballi on morning of April 17, 2022, taking stock of the situation. | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakale

In the late night violence in Hubballi, twelve police personnel have suffered injuries and 40 persons have been arrested, Police Commissioner Labhu Ram has said. Speaking to the media on Sunday after taking stock of the situation in old Hubballi, Mr. Labhu Ram said that six cases have been registered with regard to damage to public property and stone pelting. Another FIR had already been filed on Saturday in connection with the provocative post and one youth had been arrested, he said. Along with clamping prohibitory orders in Hubballi city, adequate number of KSRP platoons and police personnel had been deployed at strategic points. To a query he said further investigation was on and steps were being taken to identify and trace all those involved.



