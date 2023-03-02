ADVERTISEMENT

Channagiri MLA’s son trapped by Lokayukta; both booked

March 02, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The accused is chief accountant of BWSSB, while the MLA is chairman, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd.

The Hindu Bureau,Imran Gowhar 10146

Lokayukta sleuths on Thursday trapped the chief accountant of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) while he was allegedly receiving bribe of ₹40 lakh on behalf of his father who is an MLA and also chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd. (KSDL).

The accused Prashanth, a KAS officer and son of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa from Channagiri constituency, Davangere district, had allegedly demanded ₹81 lakh on behalf of his father to grant a tender to procure raw material for KSDL. Prashanth was caught while he was receiving ₹40 lakh cash, which were brought in many bags, officials said.

Based on a complaint, a team of officials raided the MLA’s office on Crescent Road in Bengaluru. “The bribe has been received on behalf of the chairman, KSDL for raw material procurement tender,” officials said.

The officials completed the formalities of the raid and booked Prashanth and the MLA under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Officials also found some unaccounted for cash worth ₹2 crore besides the bribe amount. Investigation is on.

