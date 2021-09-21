CET topper has eyes set on NEET results

MYSURU

21 September 2021

‘Two-and-a-half years of efforts have paid off now’

He may have topped the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2021 and secured first rank in all five disciplines, but Meghan H.K., a student of Pramati Hill View Academy in Mysuru, has his eyes set on the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges.

Son of Krishnaiah, Principal of Government PU college in K.R. Nagar, and Leelavathi, Principal of Kannada Medium Nrupathunga PU College in Mysuru, Mr. Meghan was nevertheless quite happy with his feat. “Two-and-a-half years of efforts have paid off now. I am very happy,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Meghan said he believed in a good schedule and strived to meet his daily and weekly goals by practising a rigorous studying discipline. Describing the preparation for the II PU exam and the entrance exam as a “marathon”, Mr. Meghan said it would not be difficult if students deal with it “part by part”.

He said discipline played a very crucial role in the preparation for exams this year as classes moved online. “When classes were physical and offline, students were monitored by their teachers, but when it shifted online, students had to become responsible and disciplined,” he said while advising students against competing with others and instead focus on their own improvement. Unlike many students, Mr. Meghan did not cut himself off from his friends. “I used to give some time for friends also,” he remarked. He is grateful to his parents, both with over 25 years of teaching experience, for standing by him during his preparation.

Mr. Krishnaiah said hard work and dedication can help anybody reach their goals. Mr. Meghan’s elder brother Likhith is studying MBA in a private college in Bengaluru.