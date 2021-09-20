Mysuru lad tops CET; 50 candidates score 60/60 in biology

The test was held on August 28 and 29 in Karnataka

As many as 50 candidates bagged 60/60 in the biology section of the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2021. Six candidates got all answers right in mathematics and three in chemistry.

The test was held on August 28 and 29 in 530 examination centres in Karnataka. As many as 1.93 lakh candidates appeared for the test.

Meghan H.K. of Pramati Hill View Academy, Mysuru topped CET 2021.

According to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), as many as 1.83 lakh candidates secured ranks to make them eligible for engineering seats, 1.52 lakh for agriculture, 1.52 lakh for veterinary, 1.55 lakh for naturopathy & yoga, and 1.86 lakh candidates for B.Pharma and Pharm D. courses.

Meghan H.K. of Pramati Hill View Academy, Mysuru topped CET 2021 by topping in all the six branches.