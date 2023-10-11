October 11, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru recorded 12,615 cyber crime cases with a total loss of ₹470.05 crores till September-end 2023.

Of this, city police managed to recover ₹28.4 crore and froze ₹201.8 crore in various bank accounts. The police managed to return ₹27.6 crore to the rightful owners and are waiting for consent from courts to return the rest of the money, a police officer said.

The cases include a variety of online frauds, like online job fraud, debit or credit card fraud, gift fraud, loan app fraud, bitcoin cases, sextortion, data theft, matrimonial fraud, card skimming, email spoofing, lottery fraud, online gaming fraud, and SIM cloning.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT