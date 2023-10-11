ADVERTISEMENT

Bengalureans lost ₹470 crore in cyber crimes in 2023

October 11, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - Bengaluru

Police recover ₹28.4 crore, freeze ₹201.8 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The cases include a variety of online frauds. | Photo Credit: Illustration by Satheesh Vellinezhi

Bengaluru recorded 12,615 cyber crime cases with a total loss of ₹470.05 crores till September-end 2023.

Of this, city police managed to recover ₹28.4 crore and froze ₹201.8 crore in various bank accounts. The police managed to return ₹27.6 crore to the rightful owners and are waiting for consent from courts to return the rest of the money, a police officer said.

The cases include a variety of online frauds, like online job fraud, debit or credit card fraud, gift fraud, loan app fraud, bitcoin cases, sextortion, data theft, matrimonial fraud, card skimming, email spoofing, lottery fraud, online gaming fraud, and SIM cloning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US