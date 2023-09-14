ED attaches properties belonging to Chinese company in job fraud scam case

September 14, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Officials of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) have attached the movable assets worth ₹6.47 crore, including ₹71.3 lakh in the form of cryptocurrency in the China-linked part time job fraud case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the South CEN police station, Bengaluru related to the part-time job fraud. A release said the investigation revealed that gullible youth were cheated by certain Chinese persons through a mobile app, “Keepsharer,” through which they promised to give part-time jobs to people and collected money from them.

These Chinese nationals, according to the ED officials, formed companies in India and recruited many Indians as directors, translators, HR Managers, and Tele callers. The app was linked with an investment app. They collected money from the public in the name of investment through this app. The youth were given the task of liking the videos of celebrities and uploading them on social media. On completion of tasks, ₹20 per video was credited to the “Keepsharer” wallet. Later on, they removed the app from Playstore, the ED said.

“The attached amount pertains to six companies, namely Toningworld International Private Limited, Ansol Technology Private Limited, Redraccoon Services India Private Limited, Energico Digital private Limited, Bridge Tera Technologies Private Limited, Ashenfallous Technologies Private Limited, and nine individuals. The money collected through scam was routed from the bank accounts of these companies/individuals and then converted into cryptocurrency and then transferred to China-based Crypto exchanges,” said the ED.

Earlier, ED had conducted search operations on the 12 entities involved in this case and seized ₹5.85 crore under section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.