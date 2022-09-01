Bengaluru rains: Senior citizen stuck in flooded house dies in Sarjapur layout; Chief Minister Bommai to visit rain hit areas

Outer Ring Road (ORR) inundated due to various lakes breach, after heavy rains, near Bellandur, in Bengaluru on August 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

An 86 year old resident died of a heart attack at his flooded house in Rainbow Drive Layout on Sarjapura Road on Tuesday after his family could not shift him to hospital immediately since the entire area was flooded following heavy rain.

After heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday, Rainbow Drive Layout was flooded after a drain overflowed again, according to the residents. This is the third time the residential layout was flooded since May this year.

The victim, identified as Srinivasan Ramarao living in the Rainbow Drive layout with his family, on Tuesday suffered heart attack at his residence. As there was water everywhere, he had to be ferried in an inflatable boat till the main gate of the layout. But, the doctor at the hospital declared him brought dead, said residents.

Notice issued to encroachers

The residents of the layout are using tractors and boats from their house to the main gate to negotiate the stagnant rainwater.

Speaking to The Hindu, BBMP Special Commissioner, Mahadevapura zone, Trilok Chandra said that notices have been served to those who have encroached drains near the Rainbow Drive layout by the Bengaluru East Tahsildar. “We also deployed BBMP officials to make sure that the rain water is pumped out from the layout campus whenever it rains and take all precautions,” Mr. Chandra added.

Earlier, in August first week, residents of Rainbow Drive Layout took to the streets in protest against the civic authorities’ apathy.

According to residents, the gated community was constructed about 25 years ago and has nearly 300 houses in the layout.

CM Bommai to visit rain-hit areas

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that he will visit rain-hit areas in Bengaluru on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Mr. Bommai held a meeting of senior officials at his home office in the wake of heavy rain in Bengaluru in the last few days and said, “Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura zones in Bengaluru have suffered heavy damage. The problematic spots in these two zones are identified. Traffic has been hit on some important roads due to water stagnation. Due to accumulation of water on ORR Road, water has entered several houses in low-lying areas and caused problems to residents.”

According to the chief minister, as many as nine places in Mahadevapura zone and 11 places in Bommanahalli zones are badly affected due to rain. “The overflowing water from Savalakere is creating problems. A main canal is blocked where the ORR road ends. Instructions are issued to remove all the obstacles where water is not flowing freely, fix a pipeline and to drain out the stagnant water on ORR road,” he added.

He further said a tender process has been completed for the construction of Raja Kaluve at a cost of ₹1500 crore, and works are yet to start. Mr. Bommai said that he has given instructions to take steps to drain out water in Bellandur Ecospace area immediately.

“The officials concerned were asked to drain out water from Rainbow drive Layout immediately and to take storm water drain works without any delay,” he added.