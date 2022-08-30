Parts of East, Southeast Bengaluru bear the brunt of overnight heavy downpour

Incessant rainfall on Monday and Tuesday left many citizens taking to social media to complain about flooding in several areas, especially in East and Southeast Bengaluru.

Rainbow Drive Layout on Sarjapura Road was flooded after a drain overflowed again, according to the residents. Civic body officials were sent to the spot to pump out water from the layout after rainwater entered many homes.

A few residents shared WhatsApp group chats on social media calling for SOS help from the authorities. K.P. Singh, a resident, said: “Water has risen significantly in Rainbow Drive Layout and many residents are now stuck inside their homes, unable to even open their doors and windows.”

Civil Defence personnel and fire fighters deployed a boat to rescue the residents of Rainbow Drive.

Radha Reddy Layout in Doddakannelli, Sarjapura Road, was completely submerged too. Krishna Prasad, a resident said everyone was stuck inside their homes.

Parts of Bommanahalli, especially a few areas in Bilekahalli, were also under knee-deep water. Fire personnel were seen pumping out water.

Rain also impacted the DNA Eden View Apartments, in Borewell Road, Nallurahalli, where the entire campus was flooded and around 300 residents were stuck inside their houses, said one of the residents.

The highest rainfall recorded was 109 mm at Vijnana Nagar, Mahadevapura Zone, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). On Monday, the city received 48.47 mm rainfall, according to the KSNDMC website.

The forecast for Bengaluru till September 1 is generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall. “Widespread moderate to heavy rains with isolated very heavy rains is likely over BBMP area. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 28 and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively,” the IMD said in the statement.

Rain damages homes of pourakarmikas

The residents of a settlement of pourakarmikas and daily wage workers in the city's Doddanekkundi area were in for a harrowing time as the area was inundated due to rain. Their houses were damaged.

The BBMP Pourakarmikara Sangha alleged that despite several complaints to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), no help was offered to the residents. “The residents have been taking shelter in a nearby temple since late Monday night. Most of them here work as pourakarmikas for the BBMP. During the rains, water enters our houses and damages our belongings,” said Ramadevi, a resident.

A member of BBMP Pourakarmikara Sangha said they have submitted a complaint demanding immediate action from the BBMP Commissioner regarding the provision of homes and temporary shelters. “There have been repeated demands from the union to ensure the provision of proper housing for pourakarmikas, and the Chief Minister had also given an assurance to provide housing after a four-day strike. However, no steps have been taken placing pourakarmikas and their families, including children, in an extremely vulnerable condition,” he added.