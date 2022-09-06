Bengaluru rains | Mahadevapura zone severely affected by flooding says BBMP chief commissioner

Around 20 boats and an equal number of pumps being used to evacuate and flush out water

Special Correspondent
September 06, 2022 14:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Waterlogging on outer ring road (ORR) after Sunday’s overnight rains in Bengaluru on September 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

In a series of Tweets, Chief Commissioner of BBMP Tushar Giri Nath said that the impact of flooding in the city after heavy rainfall severe in Mahadevapura Zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the second wet season seen by Bengaluru in the last 50 years. The torrential rains from August 30 to September 4 had been 5 times the normal rainfall. With 162 lakes full the rains have caused flooding. However, the situation was brought under control quickly and the flooding was localized between two biggest lakes Bellandur and Varthur. The flooding is only limited to 5 -6 sq km out of the 800 sq km area of Bengaluru.” 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Only Mahadevapura zone out of eight zones got severely affected. We are using around 20 boats and an equal number of pumps to evacuate and flush out of water. Action taken to remove obstacles in the water ways to prevent flooding. We are having enough resources hence there is no need or panic. The cooperation of citizens is solicited,” said Mr Giri Nath 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app