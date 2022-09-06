Bengaluru rains | Mahadevapura zone severely affected by flooding says BBMP chief commissioner

Waterlogging on outer ring road (ORR) after Sunday’s overnight rains in Bengaluru on September 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

In a series of Tweets, Chief Commissioner of BBMP Tushar Giri Nath said that the impact of flooding in the city after heavy rainfall severe in Mahadevapura Zone.

“This is the second wet season seen by Bengaluru in the last 50 years. The torrential rains from August 30 to September 4 had been 5 times the normal rainfall. With 162 lakes full the rains have caused flooding. However, the situation was brought under control quickly and the flooding was localized between two biggest lakes Bellandur and Varthur. The flooding is only limited to 5 -6 sq km out of the 800 sq km area of Bengaluru.”

“Only Mahadevapura zone out of eight zones got severely affected. We are using around 20 boats and an equal number of pumps to evacuate and flush out of water. Action taken to remove obstacles in the water ways to prevent flooding. We are having enough resources hence there is no need or panic. The cooperation of citizens is solicited,” said Mr Giri Nath