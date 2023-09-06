Bagalkot-Kudachi railway line to be completed by the end of 2025

September 06, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government has set a deadline of completing Bagalkot-Kudachi railway line by the end of 2025 and Gadag-Wadi line by March 2026. Both railway lines provide connectivity to various towns in north Karnataka.

The Karnataka government and Indian Railways would equally share the cost of both projects. The estimated cost of the 142-km Bagalkot-Kudachi railway line would be ₹1,530 crore. Of the required land of 2,496 acres, 2,476 acres have been acquired so far.

Minister for Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil, who reviewed progress of both projects with senior officials of the government on Wednesday, said the railway line between Bagalkot-Kachidoni-Lokapura (60 km) would be completed by March 2024 and then the movement of trains would be commenced. The tender process has been completed for taking up works from Kudachi side and work between Kudachi and Jagadal would start soon, he said.

The cost of Gadag-Wadi project is estimated at ₹1922 crore. A total of 4,002 acres would be required for the project and 3,945 acres had been acquired so far.

Referring to the existence of railway line between Gadag and Talakal, he said laying of the line between Talakal and Kustagi would be completed by March 2024 and then movement of trains would begin on an experimental basis. Work between Wadi and Shorapura was under progress, he said.

Senior MLA Basavaraja Rayareddy has urged the Minister to give priority to complete the railway work between Gadag and Wadi. The Minister instructed officials to inspect the work regularly to ensure quality of works.

Koppal MP Karadi Sanganna, and Lingasugur MLA Manappa Vajjal were present on the occasion.

