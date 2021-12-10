Action against those celebrating death of General Bipin Rawat: CM

HUBBALLI

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed the police to take legal action against people who had tweeted celebrating the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to mediapersons after casting his vote for the elections to the legislative council at Shiggaon in Haveri district on December 10, he said, “It is highly condemnable that irresponsible tweets are being on the high-ranking official who was leading the army of the country. Those who have made irresponsible tweets or uploaded Facebook posts will be traced, and cases will be filed against them. There is no question of pardoning such acts. They will be punished for sure,” he said.

He had met Captain Varun Singh who survived the crash and was undergoing treatment at Command Hospital in Bengaluru. The best team of doctors was attending to him, and he would pray to the Almighty for his early recovery, the Chief Minister said.