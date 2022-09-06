7th pay commission for State government staff will be set up in October, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. File | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced the constitution of a 7 th Pay Commission in October, 2022, for revising pay-scale of the government employees in the State.

Mr. Bommai told employees of ‘A’ and ‘B’ categories to adopt cows under the ‘Punyakoti Dattu Yojana’, a cattle adoption scheme of the government, by paying an annual fee of ₹11,000.

Mr. Bommai was speaking at the first State-level State government employees’ day and State-level ‘Sarvothama Seva’ awards function at the banquet hall of the State Secretariat.

ADVERTISEMENT

He presented ‘Sarvothama Seva’ awards for 30 employees for their service. The award comprised a cash prize of ₹50,000.

Ministers R. Ashok, Social Welfare and Backward Classes Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharms and other senior officials attended the programme.