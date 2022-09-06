7th pay commission for State government staff will be set up in October, says Karnataka CM Bommai

CM Bommai also told employees of ‘A’ and ‘B’ categories to adopt cows under the ‘Punyakoti Dattu Yojana’, a cattle adoption scheme of the government, by paying an annual fee of ₹11,000

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 06, 2022 14:12 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. File | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced the constitution of a 7 th Pay Commission in October, 2022, for revising pay-scale of the government employees in the State.

Mr. Bommai told employees of ‘A’ and ‘B’ categories to adopt cows under the ‘Punyakoti Dattu Yojana’, a cattle adoption scheme of the government, by paying an annual fee of ₹11,000.

Mr. Bommai was speaking at the first State-level State government employees’ day and State-level ‘Sarvothama Seva’ awards function at the banquet hall of the State Secretariat.

He presented ‘Sarvothama Seva’ awards for 30 employees for their service. The award comprised a cash prize of ₹50,000.

Ministers R. Ashok, Social Welfare and Backward Classes Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharms and other senior officials attended the programme.

