Temples and cows get priority

The BJP’s Hindutva agenda has been a priority in the Budget presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, with focus on temples and cow protection.

Sticking to his word at the BJP State executive meet in December 2021, Mr. Bommai said, “Autonomy will be given to temples coming under the purview of the Endowment Department. Necessary legal action will be taken to delegate the discretion of developmental works to the temples.” While many Hindutva groups have been lobbying for the complete abolition of the Endowment Department, the Budget proposes autonomy for temple trusts within the department’s ambit.

The Budget earmarked ₹100 crore for the development of Anjanadri Hill in Koppal, believed to be the “birth place” of Anjaneya, as a tourist destination with ropeway facilities for the hill. Mr. Bommai has championed the project and positioned it in relation to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. He had also announced that the temple would be developed by the time Ram Mandir comes up in Ayodhya and said he would get Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the temple works.

Adoption scheme

In an attempt to address the stray cattle problem that could arise due to Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, the Budget allocates ₹50 crore to increase the number of goshalas from the present 31 to 100. The government is also looking for private participation for conservation of cows. “The government will launch ‘Punyakoti Dattu Yojane’ to encourage public and private institutions to adopt cows in the goshalas by paying ₹11,000 annually,” the Budget said. It also announced financial assistance to form a Gomata Sahakara Sangha for marketing eco-friendly products from waste generated in goshalas.