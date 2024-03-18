Supreme Court directs SBI to disclose ‘all details’ of electoral bonds by March 21

March 18, 2024 11:14 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

SBI must provide ‘full details’ on electoral bonds without being selective, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on March 18 asked why the State Bank of India (SBI) did not provide “all details” of electoral bonds while hearing the pleas related to the disclosure of unique alphanumeric numbers in compliance of its directions. The top court gave the SBI chairman a March 21 5 p.m. deadline to file an affidavit indicating that the bank has disclosed all details of electoral bonds. Hearing pleas related to the disclosure of details of electoral bonds, a five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said, “SBI was expected to give every conceivable detail with it regarding the electoral bonds.” ALSO READ Making sense of the electoral bonds data

“Your attitude seems to be ‘you tell us to give the details, then we will give’. SBI is not to be selective. SBI has to be candid and fair to the court,” the Bench, also comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai, J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, orally said during the hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CJI added that the interim orders on the extent of disclosure of information regarding electoral bonds merge with the final judgment on February 15, 2024.

Also Read | Why did SBI not give ECI electoral bonds’ numbers to be made public, SC asks

He indicated that the bank has to not only provide every scrap on electoral bonds but also file an affidavit that it has not withheld any information. The burden is not on the court or the petitioners to point out that this or the other information has not been disclosed, he said.

In a landmark verdict last month, the top court scrapped the Centre’s electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding calling it “unconstitutional” and ordered the SBI, the authorised financial institution under the scheme, to submit the details of the bonds purchased from April 12, 2019 to February 15, 2024 to the Election Commission of India (ECI).