Division in Bengal, Punjab in INDIA bloc not a blow: Sitaram Yechury

The division in the INDIA bloc in West Bengal and Punjab was anticipated, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury tells The Hindu. A division in both the States, he says, will help in countering the anti-incumbency of the State government. Excerpts:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Punjab Chief Minister Baghwant Mann have both taken a stand that in their respective States they will have no truck with the Congress. Many see this as a blow to the INDIA bloc. Your reaction.

Each party will take their own position and it is not for me to comment. But in both these States, this was anticipated. But it is no way a blow to the INDIA bloc. We have always taken the position that we will work for the defence of democracy and the secular democratic character of India. In the last Assembly elections, our effort was to maximise votes in order to defeat the BJP and the Trinamool Congress by working with the Congress and other secular allies. The TMC has been very aggressive, with Mamta Banerjee even calling us a terrorist organisation, and went on to say a lot of other things, but I don’t want to enter into that discussion. It is up to them to take whatever position they wish to, but this is our stated position. I think the youth of Bengal have responded in a massive way. The brigade parade rally (January 8) was something beyond our expectations too.

As far as Punjab is concerned, again similar considerations are there. If everybody comes together, then the anti-incumbency can only help the Opposition (which includes the Akali Dal and the BJP) there. In some States seat adjustments will happen and in others it won’t, based on the peculiarities of the State. In Kerala for instance, there is a direct confrontation between the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front. And it is that straight confrontation between these two fronts, that the BJP does not manage to get even a single Assembly seat there.

The Opposition parties came together on June 23, last year. It has been seven months. INDIA bloc does not have a seat sharing arrangement in place. Isn’t it already too late?

The talks are going on. What was agreed upon between the INDIA parties? The seat division will have to be finalised and sealed at the State level. Each State has different political situation. In Maharashtra, you have the Maharashtra Vikas Agadi, in Bihar you have the Mahagathbandhan and in Tamil Nadu you have DMK-led secular front. So, in each State these talks are already on. And I am sure by the end of this month, the situation will be far clearer.

The INDIA bloc parties are yet to hold a joint rally or public meeting, again, isn’t it too late?

I have been saying from the very first meeting of the INDIA bloc that we need to have a series of public meetings, to have seat adjustments at the State level and on that basis, also announce our vision. This has not happened yet, but I think by February we will start this process.

Do you believe that the Opposition is starting the 2024 election campaign with a disadvantage considering the euphoria around the opening of the Ram Temple?

This was expected. That they want to use it for the elections in a big way was a given. And this is not only our conclusion. The Sankaracharyas have also questioned the timing. They have asked why a half-built temple was consecrated.

How do you counter it?

This is the Hindutva consolidation, which you saw in the last round of Assembly elections. We are very clear on how to counter it and in INDIA parties too there is a general understanding on the issue. It has to be countered firmly adhering to the principle of secularism as being separate from the state and government. It is the people’s day-to-day livelihood issues that will emerge as more important. This (Ram Temple) may have emotive appeal. Yes, people have the right to choose their faith and that we work to protect. But the question is what are the current living conditions? We are living with the highest unemployment levels, in the last half a century, uncontrolled price rise and reverse migration. This is an ominous sign, when people return to villages from the cities in order to survive. And at such a time, there has been a consistent assault on MGNREGA which is the only lifeline for the rural poor.

If what you are saying is correct, then how do you explain BJP’s recent victory in Assembly elections?

The point is — in the three States — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh — the Congress which was in contest against the BJP has retained its votes. The question is the extra vote that the BJP got — that is the Hindutva consolidation. But the BJP did lose in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh. So it is not as if the Indian electorate is going just one way. It is a fact that there is a polarisation between Hindutva consolidation and against it.