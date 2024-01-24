GIFT a SubscriptionGift
2024 Lok Sabha elections | AAP is not going with Congress, says Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

“I have said it on several occasion that Punjab will become a hero in the country and the AAP will win 13-0 in the 2024 Lok Sabha election,” Mr. Mann said.

January 24, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh on January 24, 2024.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh on January 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday reiterated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will win all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab in 2024 general election, dismissing possibility of alliance with the Congress party in the State.

Mr. Mann said that “AAP is not going with them (Congress)“, in response to a question about electoral alliance between AAP and the Congress in Punjab.

He was talking to journalists in Chandigarh after a Cabinet meeting.

“I have said it on several occasion that Punjab will become a hero in the country and the AAP will win 13-0 in the 2024 Lok Sabha election,” he added.

He said that around 40 names of probable candidates for the 13 Parliamentary seats have come up after the party recently held deliberations on the election.

He said that there are three to four probable candidates per Lok Sabha constituency, adding that winnability would the key criteria for selection of the candidate.

