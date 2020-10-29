Coronavirus India lockdown day 217 updates | India's case count crosses 8 million, behind U.S.

29 October 2020 09:48 IST

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.16 million, death toll at 1.17 million.

India’s confirmed coronavirus toll has crossed 8 million with daily cases dipping to the lowest level this week. The Health Ministry reported another 49,881 infections in the past 24 hours.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Case count update

COVID-19 caseload in India breaches 80-lakh mark with 49,881 new cases

India’s COVID-19 caseload surpassed the 80-lakh mark on Thursday, 18 days after it had gone past 70 lakh, with 49,881 new cases while the recoveries surged to 73.15 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 90.99%, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 80,40,203 and the death toll climbed to 1,20,527 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 517 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.49%. There are 603687 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 7.5% of the total caseload, the data stated. - PTI

Chennai

98% of discharged persons show lung recovery

Healthcare providers at the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, Chennai, have been assessing the lung function and cardiac capacity of persons discharged after COVID-19 treatment by getting them to take a six-minute walk and a few steps up and down a platform. For a closer look at their lung conditions, a repeat CT (computed tomography) chest scan is done, and 98% patients have shown complete resolution of lung involvement.

The six-minute walk test around a demarcated space and the Harvard step test, along with an ECG, are part of assessments at the post-COVID-19 outpatient (OP) ward at the hospital. Six weeks after discharge, patients are screened and tested for the functional capacity of their lungs, heart and eyes, and their psychological well-being, according to a press release.

Puducherry

Puducherry begins post-COVID survey among recovered patients

The Union Territory of Puducherry has launched a post-COVID survey among recovered patients to identify those with after-effects that would require medical or psychological intervention.

Teams of ANMs and ASHA workers are engaged in door-to-door visits of patients, who recovered from the COVID-19 infection and were discharged, to assess their general health status.

Smriti Irani tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The women and child development and textiles minister asked the people who came in contact with her to get themselves tested for the disease at the earliest. Ms. Irani campaigned for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday for the Bihar Assembly polls.