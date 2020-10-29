More young people reporting blood clots during pandemic, say experts

‘Body’s immune response to COVID-19 is the reason’

The number of younger patients reporting to hospitals with blood clots in large blood vessels had increased due to COVID-19, said Bhuvaneshwari Rajendran, consultant neurologist and neurophysiologist, Kauvery Hospital.

Addressing a virtual conference on ‘Stroke emergency and rapid response’ organised as part of The Hindu Wellness Series along with Kauvery Hospital on Wednesday, she said that the clots appeared to form as a result of the body’s immune response to COVID-19.

Sivarajan Thandeeswaran, senior consultant, stroke and neurovascular medicine, Kauvery Hospital, said a majority of such young patients who were reporting clots in blood vessels going to the limbs and heart had comorbidities, particularly diabetes and hypertension.

Highlighting the risk factors of stroke, Dr. Bhuvaneshwari stressed on the need for everyone to keep diabetes and hypertension under control to prevent stroke. Pointing out that stroke had a high mortality rate with roughly 41% of patients not surviving, Dr. Thandeeswaran said getting immediate medical attention was crucial.

Ennapadam S. Krishnamoorthy, neurologist, neuropsychiatrist and Founder of Buddhi Clinic, highlighted that though 25 % of stroke patients could get clot busting done, only 10 % of them get medical attention in time even in developed countries.

Speaking in detail on rehabilitation measures needed for stroke patients, he said that though stroke was related to the brain it affected the whole body. He said it affected physical, functional, cognitive, emotional and behavioural aspects of patients.

He said rehabilitation of stroke-affected patients was a team effort that started at the hospital’s intensive care unit and continued at home with the support of family members.