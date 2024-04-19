ADVERTISEMENT

Congress wants EC to take note of BJP’s use of “one issue” to seek votes

April 19, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Indian National Congress on Friday accused the BJP of using “one particular issue” on social media to attract voters and urged the Election Commission (EC) to take note of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The BJP is using one particular issue on social media as an appeal to voters. This is a flagrant and blatant violation of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Election Commission’s Model Code of Conduct, and also of numerous judgments of the Supreme Court,” Congress general secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh said in a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Mr. Ramesh did not specify which the “issue” was, but other informed leaders, who did not want to be quoted, claimed that the BJP has been using the matter of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple to seek votes. The Congress has neither officially identified the issue nor lodged any complaint with the EC.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, the official X handle of BJP’s Bihar unit put out a post that read, “If you are going to vote, remember this. Who built the temple for Lord Ram?”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After the Congress leadership skipped attending the January 22 consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, the BJP has been portraying the Congress as an “anti-Hindu” party.

“We hope that the @ECISVEEP will take immediate note and put a stop to such appeals,” Mr. Ramesh tweeted, tagging EC’s X handle.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US