Stand of State governments will not impact CAA: official

March 12, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

As the applications will be filed online, the procedure leaves little scope for the involvement of the State government officials or local police, a senior Home Ministry official said.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s statement that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 will not be implemented in the State will have no impact on the implementation of the legislation as citizenship is the domain of the Union government, a senior government official said on Tuesday. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has entrusted the task of processing the citizenship applications under the CAA to the Postal department and Census officials who function under the Union government and the responsibility of conducting background and security check lies with the Central security agencies such as the Intelligence Bureau (IB), according to a notification issued on Monday. As the applications will be filed online, the procedure leaves little scope for the involvement of the State government officials or local police, a senior Home Ministry official said. ALSO READ No Indian citizen will be asked to produce any document to prove citizenship after CAA: Home Ministry

The final decision on applications will be taken by the empowered committee headed by the Director (Census Operations) in each State, which will include officers from the Intelligence Bureau, the Post Master General, State or National Informatics Centre official, and a representative each from the Department of Home of the State government and the Divisional Railway Manager will be the invitees. The district-level committee, which will be the primary body to sift the applications, will be headed by the Superintendent, Department of Post and will have an official not below the rank of Naib Tehsildar or equivalent from the office of District Collector representing the State government only as an invitee.

Applications received

The official said that on Tuesday several applicants registered on the portal https://indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in after it was launched on Monday. The registration requires a payment of ₹50. “There are several categories for citizenship under Section 6B of the CAA that are to be filled by applicants; also several documents are to be uploaded in definite format along with submission of affidavit and eligibility certificate [to establish faith] that are to be issued by local institutions. The final number of applicants will be available once the forms have been completely filled and submitted on the portal,” the official said.