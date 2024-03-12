GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New portal for applying for citizenship under CAA launched

Centre will also launch the mobile app ‘CAA-2019’ to facilitate applications

March 12, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST

PTI
The Central Government launched a new portal for people applying for citizenship under the CAA. Photo courtesy: indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in

The Central Government launched a new portal for people applying for citizenship under the CAA. Photo courtesy: indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in

The Central Government on March 12 launched a new portal for people applying for citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)-2019.

Besides the portal, the government will also launch the mobile app ‘CAA-2019’ to facilitate applications, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials said.

Does the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill go against Article 14 of the Constitution?

Just days ahead of the announcement of general elections, the MHA on Monday notified the Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024, that would enable the implementation of the CAA passed by the Parliament in 2019.

Though the legislation facilitates citizenship to undocumented people belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, Christian and Jain communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the rules state that the applicants will have to provide six types of documents and specify “date of entry” in India.

The Act was passed on December 11, 2019, receiving assent from the President on December 12 the same year. The MHA had earlier notified that the Act will come into force from January 10, 2020. Since the rules were not framed yet, the Act could not be implemented. 

Related Topics

national politics / Citizenship Amendment Act

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.