New portal for applying for citizenship under CAA launched

March 12, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST

The Central Government on March 12 launched a new portal for people applying for citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)-2019.

Besides the portal, the government will also launch the mobile app ‘CAA-2019’ to facilitate applications, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials said.

Just days ahead of the announcement of general elections, the MHA on Monday notified the Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024, that would enable the implementation of the CAA passed by the Parliament in 2019.

Though the legislation facilitates citizenship to undocumented people belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, Christian and Jain communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the rules state that the applicants will have to provide six types of documents and specify “date of entry” in India.

The Act was passed on December 11, 2019, receiving assent from the President on December 12 the same year. The MHA had earlier notified that the Act will come into force from January 10, 2020. Since the rules were not framed yet, the Act could not be implemented.