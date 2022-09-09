BJP's swipe at Rahul over price of his T-shirt

September 09, 2022 18:01 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party workers during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, in Kanyakumari, on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on Friday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by suggesting that a T-shirt he wore during the ongoing "Bharat Jodo Yatra" cost more than ₹41,000.

"Bharat, dekho," (India, look), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tweeted from its handle and posted two pictures, one of Mr. Gandhi and the other showing the price of a T-shirt similar to the one he was wearing. The Burberry T-shirt cost ₹41,257, it claimed.

However, the Congress leader had his share of defenders. One user alleged that such a tweet from the BJP showed that it was "rattled" by the yatra while another noted that it was not public money that Mr. Gandhi is spending on his clothes.

Speaking to the media during the yatra, which started from Kanniyakumari on Thursday, Mr. Gandhi said he is not leading the yatra and is only participating in it and it is aimed at "undoing the damage done by the BJP-RSS" by spreading "hatred" in the country.

