Bihar political crisis | After submitting resignation, Nitish Kumar says relations with RJD has not been good

January 28, 2024 12:04 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - Patna

During the JD(U) legislature party meeting, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he was going to resign and submitted his papers to Governor Vishwanath Arlekar.

After the announcement, Mr. Kumar went to the Governor’s residence to tender his resignation as Mahagathbandhan Chief Minister.

He was accompanied by his party leaders Sanjay Jha and Bijendra Yadav.

Later, Mr. Kumar met mediapersons and said “I want to tell you that today I’ve resigned from the government.”

“Now this government has come to end,” Mr. Kumar said and added that “Now I’m going to a new alliance to form the government.”

On the reason for his resignation from Mahagathbandhan, Mr. Kumar said “Relations with other side [alliance partner RJD] and our side too was has not been good so I decided to put in my papers.”

Asked when the new government would be formed, Mr. Kumar said, “you should wait and watch.”

After the resignation, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh said “It’s freedom from jungle raj.”

While State party president Samrat Choudhary and other leaders were leaving for Chief Minister’s residence, the crowd chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram’ at State party headquarters.

“We’re waiting as there was so much of pressure from RJD on Nitish Kumar not to resign,” Mr. Singh added while speaking to mediapersons.

At the BJP legislators party meeting, Mr. Choudhary was elected legislative party leader and former Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha has been named as Deputy leader of legislative party.

State BJP leaders confirmed to the The Hindu that both Mr. Choudhary and Mr. Sinha would be the two deputy Chief Miniters in Nitish Kumar’s Cabinet.

Mr. Choudhary and Mr. Sinha have been vocal against Mr. Kumar. Mr. Choudhary always wears saffron headgear saying he would remove it after ousting Mr. Kumar as Chief Minister.

Responding to the resignation of Mr. Kumar, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari claimed “People of the State will teach a lesson to both the BJP and the JD(U) in time to come, we’ll take revenge with interest and compound interest from the JD(U).”

Earlier, ruling JD(U) MLAs arrived to Mr. Kumar’s official residence. Before going inside, most of the MLAs said they were standing with Mr. Kumar and his decision would be in the interest of Bihar.

Later in the day, the BJP MLAs are expected to gather at Mr. Kumar’s residence and subsequently claim to form the NDA government. BJP leaders are also having a meeting at their party headquarters.

It is said that nearly 200 chairs have been placed inside Mr. Kumar’s residence for the NDA legislators to meet over lunch.

Meanwhile, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi is said to have submitted letter of support, of his four MLAs, to the BJP.

BJP president J.P. Nadda is expected to come to Patna by a chartered flight at 3 p.m.

Earlier in the day, RJD leader and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav came out with a full-page advertisement in some vernacular newspapers highlighting his achievements in Mahagathbandhan government. The advertisement has been issued by the RJD .

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan too is likely to visit Patna along with Mr. Nadda in the chartered plane. They may attend the oath-taking ceremony of Mr. Kumar along with two Deputy Chief Ministers (from BJP quota ) and few Cabinet Ministers.

It is said that three Ministers each from the JD(U) and the BJP would take oath today along with Mr. Kumar.

Meanwhile, RJD Ministers have not tendered their resignation yet as party chief Lalu Prasad has asked them not to resign now .

