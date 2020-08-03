Coronavirus | As tests dip, so do new cases in Telangana

Hyderabad

State daily testing levels drop from 20,000 to 9,443; Kerala registers 962 fresh cases; Karnataka counts 98 new fatalities

Telangana recorded less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in a day. On August 2, the State reported 983 cases. The case count till July 1 was less than 1,000 a day except on June 27 (1,087 cases), but the daily count was over 1,000 except on August 2.

The drop in cases coincided with a reduction in testing, with only 9,443 tests offered on Sunday. Results of 1,414 samples were awaited. From June 30 to August 1, around 20,000 tests a day were conducted.

Of the 983 new cases, 273 were from Greater Hyderabad, 73 from Rangareddy, 57 from Warangal Urban and 54 from Karimnagar. Overall, 67,660 cases were recorded till August 2, of which 18,500 were active cases, 48,609 had been discharged, and 551 people died including 11 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, 63 deaths and 7,822 new cases were reported on Monday, raising the State’s total to 1,66,586 and the overall death toll to 1,537.

Andhra Pradesh had the third highest case load in the country, at nearly 9% of the national tally and the death toll put it at eighth position. There were 76,377 persons undergoing treatment.

East Godavari had 1,113 new cases — the highest — while West Godavari reported 11 deaths, the highest.

The single-day tallies were: East Godavari (1,113 cases, 2 deaths), Visakhapatnam (1,049, 9), Anantapur (953, 2), Vizianagaram (677 , 4), Kurnool (602 , 3), Kadapa (576, 2), Guntur (573, 2), Nellore (500, 7), Srikakulam (495, 7), West Godavari (440, 11), Prakasam (354, 8), Chittoor (240, 3) and Krishna (240, 3). So far, 21.10 lakh samples had been tested, 45,516 in the last 24 hours.

While Kerala’s cumulative case burden touched 26,873, with 15,282 recoveries, people under treatment in hospitals stood at 11,482.

Two more deaths were confirmed as due to COVID-19 by the Health department in Thiruvananthapuram and Alapuzha, taking the toll to 84.

Of the 962 new cases, 822 were locally acquired infections. The capital district recorded 13 major clusters, with clusters developing in resettlement colonies.

Of the 205 COVID-19 cases in Thiruvananthapuram district, all except two were locally acquired infections.

In Kollam, a cluster developed in the district prison, with 57 inmates infected.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a cluster in a care home at Thrikkakkara in Ernakulam remained active with more inmates testing positive.

COVID-19 deaths in Karnataka stood at 2,594 as 98 new fatalities were reported on Monday. A total of 42% of the total deaths were in Bengaluru. The city also reported 43% of positive cases in the State. On Monday, 4,752 new cases were reported, taking the total to 1.39 lakh.

(With inputs from Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada and Bengaluru, bureaus)