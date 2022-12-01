The Hindu’s Our State Our Taste moves into the second week of regional rounds at Karimnagar and Nizamabad

December 01, 2022 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Home cooks and cuisine connoisseurs sharpen your knives and use your acumen along with a sense of creativity to prepare your best dish as The Hindu’s Our State Our Taste is back!

The culinary talent hunt will identify the cooking champion of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The regional rounds will be held in six cities across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and the grand finale will be held in Hyderabad and Vijayawada on January 21 and January 28 respectively.

The fourth and fifth regional rounds will take place in Karimnagar on December 3 at TNGOs function place, Mankamma Thota, and Nizamabad on December 4 at Hotel Kapila, Pragati Nagar, from 10 a.m. onwards.

Contestants should cook their favourite recipes that best represent the authenticity and flavours of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and bring them to the contest venue. Extra points for those who prepare the dish with Gold Winner cooking oil and Bambino pasta. Participants should bring the empty wrapper to claim the points.

A panel of judges presided by Vahchef Sanjay Thummaand ETV Chef Raju will select the top 2 winners from each city for the grand finale in Hyderabad and Vijayawada. The winners will win cash prize and products worth ₹2 lakh.

To participate, register on Link: http://bit.ly/3WWEk9y or SMS your name <space> City <space> Name of the dish to 93985 33511 or WhatsApp / call number: 93985 33511 or scan the QR code to register.

