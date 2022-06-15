The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ in Chennai on June 18

Here is an opportunity for home cooks and cuisine connoisseurs to show off their culinary skills. The Hindu’s “Our State Our Taste”, the third edition of the culinary talent hunt, is back to identify the cooking champion of Tamil Nadu.

The 16th round will take place at Grand by GRT Hotels, GRT Convention Centre, T. Nagar on June 18 from 10 a.m. onwards. The preliminary round will be held in 20 locations across the State.

The participants may cook any dish — be it vegetarian, non-vegetarian, breakfast, snacks or desserts. However, a minimum of two dishes should be prepared and one of them must represent the flavour of Tamil Nadu with Namba Ooru Namba Savorit Pasta.

The cooked dishes must be brought to the venue for the preliminary round.

Additional points would be given to those who prepare the dish with RKG Ghee, Cardia Advanced Groundnut Oil, Savorit, Madhuram Rice, LG Asafoetida, Naga Food Products and Everest Masala. The participants must bring the used product wrappers to the venue.

Children (10 -18 age group) and young adults (19 –25 age group) can showcase their unique pasta recipes using Savorit pasta. They should bring cooked dishes and recipes to the venue.

Celebrity Chef Damu (K. Damodaran) will choose a winner from each category.

A panel of judges headed by chef Damu will select the three best cooks from the preliminary rounds for the grand finale in Chennai on July 23. The top three winners will win cash prize of ₹2 lakh. While the first prize is ₹1 lakh, the second best will be ₹60,000 and the third prize ₹40,000.

To participate, register on bit.ly/OSOT2022. Participants may send an SMS or a WhatsApp message with the format - ‘Name<space>City<space>Dish name’ to 9941255695 or call the number.

Vidiem Kitchen Appliances is the title sponsor of the cooking contest hosted by The Hindu. The contest is powered by Savorit and Madhuram Rice in association with RKG Ghee and Cardia Advanced Groundnut Oil.

LG Asafoetida is the asafoetida partner and Naga Food is the associate partner. Divinity partner is ITC Mangaldeep and spices partner is Everest Masala. The banking partner is Karur Vysya Bank, the magazine partner is Aval Vikatan, media partner is Hindu Tamil Thisai. The GEC partner is Kalaignar TV and news channel partner is Kalaignar Seidhigal. Venue partner is Grand by GRT Hotels, Chennai.