The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ to kickstart in Hyderabad on Saturday

November 18, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Home cooks and cuisine connoisseurs can sharpen their knives and use their acumen along with a sense of creativity to prepare the best dish as The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ is kickstarting on Saturday. The culinary talent hunt will identify the cooking champion of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The regional rounds will be held in six cities across both the Telugu States and the grand finale will be held in Hyderabad and Vijayawada on January 21 and January 28 respectively.

The first regional round will take place in Hyderabad on Saturday at the Sarath City Capital Mall in Gachibowli and also on November 20 at VHR Banquet Hall in Bowenpally.

Contestants have to cook and bring to the venue their favourite recipes that best represent the authenticity and flavours of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Extra points will be awarded to those who prepare the dish with Gold Winner cooking oil and Bambino Pasta. Participants have to bring the empty wrappers to claim the extra points.

A panel of judges presided by VahChef Sanjay Thumma will select the top two winners from the city for the grand finale. The winners will be awarded cash prizes and products worth up to ₹2 lakh. To participate, register on Link: http://bit.ly/3WWEk9y or SMS your name <space> City <space> Name of the dish to 93985 33511 or WhatsApp / call number: 93985 33511 or scan the QR code to register.

The title sponsor is Gold Winner cooking oil hosted by The Hindu. The contest is powered by LifeSpice and GRB Ghee in association with Preethi Zodiac 2.0, Bambino. The reality partner is G Square Group, energy partner is IOCL and knowledge partner is VahChef Sanjay Thumma.