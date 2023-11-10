Naidu, Pawan devising strategies to stop the progress of the marginalised: YSRCP

November 10, 2023 07:49 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

:

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) conducted its Samajika Sadhikara Yatra on 12th day on Thursday at Anakapalle in Anakapalle district, Pamarru in Krishna district and Kavali in Nellore district.

At Pamarru, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna said that Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forged an alliance in 2014, and they failed to meet the expectations of the public. Mr. Naidu tricked the public by making over 600 empty promises, he said.

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh said that while Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was focusing on investing in human capital, Mr. Naidu, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh and Mr. Pawan were devising strategies to stop the progress of the marginalised.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Mopidevi Venkataramana, MP, stated that until 2019, social empowerment remained a mere slogan for all leaders. However, since Mr. Jagan assumed office, he had relentlessly worked and championed the cause of social empowerment, ensuring 100% justice in this regard. Mr. Jagan had been unwavering in his efforts to uplift economically weaker communities through a range of welfare schemes, he said.

MP Nandigama Suresh, MLAs Kolusu Parthasaradhi, SK Mohammad Mustafa, along with local MLA Kaile Anil Kumar and others addressed the gathering.

At Anakapalle, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasad Rao who underscored the key role of women in family-building, emphasising the government’s commitment to women empowerment. Highlighting how the YSRCP took the strategic decision to channelise all welfare schemes through women’s accounts, he said that positioning women as the pillars of the household, family and the State at large was achieved.

In rebuttal to the unfounded assertions and hollow assurances put forth by Mr. Naidu, the Minister retorted, “Mr. Naidu is imploring for an opportunity, claiming he will distribute the money again to the people. However, how can one place trust in Mr. Naidu, who failed to deliver on all his promises made in 2014?”

Deputy Chief Minister Rajanna Dora, Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, Anakapalle MP Satyavathi and MLC Varudu Kalyani and others spoke.

At Kanigiri, Fisheries Minister Seediri Appalaraju, MPs Vijay Sai Reddy, Vemireddi Prabhakar Reddy, MLAs Anil Kumar, Hafiz Khan, MLC Pothula Sunitha and others spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.