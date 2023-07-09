Four, including two soldiers, die in Jammu and Kashmir due to flashfloods, landslips triggered by rains

July 09, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Four persons, including two soldiers, died in J&K due to rains, which triggered landslips and flash floods in the past 24 hours.

According to an Army spokesman, two soldiers drowned during an area domination patrol in the difficult terrain of Poonch in the Jammu division on Saturday.

“Lance Naik Telu Ram while crossing a mountainous stream got swept away due to flash floods. Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh, the patrol leader, while attempting to save Ram also laid down his life,” an Army spokesman said.

The soldiers were washed away in flash floods on Saturday afternoon and both the bodies have been retrieved. The soldiers were manning an area in Poshana area of Surankote sub-division in Poonch along the Mughal Road.

Two persons were killed in Jammu’s Doda district when the bus they were travelling in was hit by a landslide in Bhanghroo-Gandoh village of the district on Sunday. “Three persons were trapped. Two of them succumbed to their injuries,” officials said.

The deceased were identified as Amir Sohail and Mudasir Ali.

In the Kashmir valley, a special team of the Indian Navy joined a rescue operation to trace a drowned minor girl in river Pohru in Jaggerpora village in Kupwara district.

Teams of Marine Commando Force (MARCOS ) were assisting the locals as the girl went missing 24 hours ago. The victim was among three minors who drowned on Saturday afternoon.

Kashmir witnessed heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, as dry spell resumed in the afternoon on Sunday.

Pahalgam recorded 73.3 mm rainfall, highest-ever precipitation in the month of July. The previous highest was 60.4 mm in 1983, according to officials.

Meanwhile, the Amarnath yatra resumed on Sunday after two days of suspension due to a spell of inclement weather for the past three days. Over 85,000 pilgrims have performed the yatra since July 1.

