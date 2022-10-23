Morning Digest | ISRO scripts history with successful commercial mission LVM3-M2; Saudi crown prince expected to visit Delhi in November, and more

ISRO’s heaviest rocket, LVM3-M2/OneWeb India-1, with 36 satellites on board took off from the second launch pad (SLP) of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota at 12.07 a.m. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

ISRO’s heaviest rocket with 36 satellites on board lifts off

Indian Space Research Organisation’s heaviest rocket, LVM3-M2, on its maiden commercial mission on October 23 successfully placed 36 broadband communication satellites of a U.K.-based customer in the intended orbits, the space agency said, describing the mission as ‘historic’.

Saudi crown prince expected to visit Delhi next month

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Mohammad bin Salman (MbS) is likely to visit India on his way to Indonesia in mid-November, to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit is expected to last a few hours on November 14, and both leaders are expected to depart for Bali to attend the G-20 summit there on November 15-16.

Taxpayers are saddened by ‘revri’ culture, says PM Modi

Drawing a distinction between welfare schemes that benefit the poor and “freebies”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that “revri culture” saddened the average taxpayer. He was addressing the griha prawesham (housewarming) ceremony for over 4.5 lakh beneficiaries built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

Caste atrocity | 12 members of a Dalit family convert to Buddhism in Rajasthan

Angered by the alleged atrocities of higher castes, 12 members of a Dalit family from Bhulon village in Baran district of Rajasthan claimed to have converted to Buddhism. This came following an incident of assault, for which the police reportedly refused to book the husband of the village sarpanch. One person was arrested in connection with the incident.

HAL gets enquiries for helicopters from various countries: CMD

Several countries have shown interest in the indigenously-designed Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and enquired about it during the DefExpo 2022 event, said C.B. Ananthakrishnan, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Only 1-2% of population who need palliative care have access to it: FICCI report

Only 1-2% of the population who need palliative care have access to it in India compared to the global average of 14%, according to Health Ministry data analysis released by the health unit of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). The analysis shows that while India stands at number three in terms of cancer incidence in the world, most States in the country do not even have enabling legislation or policy to integrate palliative care with treatment offered to cancer patients.

Low-pressure area over sea intensifies into depression, cyclone likely to be formed by October 24

A depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday morning (October 24) and make landfall on the Bangladesh coast on Tuesday. A bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the weather formation is likely to cross the Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip.

U.K.’s Johnson, Sunak meet amid private battle for Tory leadership

Conservative rivals Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak held face-to-face talks late on Saturday, reports said, as the feuding pair who once headed Britain's government were poised to battle for the leadership of their fractured ruling party. Former Prime Minister Johnson, who returned from a Caribbean holiday earlier in the day aiming to launch an audacious political comeback just weeks after leaving office, met ex-Finance Minister Sunak to discuss the race, the BBC and others reported.

Dietrich Mateschitz, Red bull owner, dies aged 78

Dietrich Mateschitz, the billionaire founder and owner of energy drink company Red bull, died at the age 78, Sky News reported on Saturday. Formula One and the championship-leading Red Bull team also mourned the death of the energy drink company’s Austrian founder. Red Bull Racing principal Christian Horner confirmed the news ahead of qualifying for the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, where the team can clinch a fifth constructors’ championship.

T20 World Cup | India jousts a formidable Pakistan first up in its quest to correct a historical vacuum

India may have an overall edge in ICC contests, but Pakistan has slowly turned the tide, winning a hyped encounter last year and equally will take heart from the 1-1 result in the recent Asia Cup. Rohit Sharma leads a team that should correct a historical vacuum: India last won an ICC tournament — the Champions Trophy — in 2013.

Let’s focus on World Cup, not Asia Cup issue: Rohit Sharma

Just as India and Pakistan geared up for Sunday’s ICC T20 World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the off-field noise has been further amplified by discussions over next year’s Asia Cup. It was no surprise that during Saturday’s press conference, the issue was raised with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.