World

Dietrich Mateschitz, Red bull owner, dies aged 78

Red Bull Owner Dietrich Mateschitz. File.

Red Bull Owner Dietrich Mateschitz. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Dietrich Mateschitz, the billionaire founder and owner of energy drink company Red bull, died at the age 78, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Formula One and the championship-leading Red Bull team also mourned the death of the energy drink company’s Austrian founder.

Red Bull Racing principal Christian Horner confirmed the news ahead of qualifying for the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, where the team can clinch a fifth constructors’ championship.

“What he achieved and what he’s done for so many people around the world, across different sports, is second to none,” said the Briton.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Grand Prix
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2022 3:49:06 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/dietrich-mateschitz-red-bull-owner-dies-aged-78/article66046607.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY