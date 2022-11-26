Morning Digest | Government forms panel to look into MGNREGA’s efficacy; States ask Centre to curb its cess habit, and more

November 26, 2022 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST

Government forms panel to look into MGNREGA’s efficacy

The Central government has constituted a committee to review the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme, especially to assess the program’s efficacy as a poverty alleviation tool. The committee, headed by former Rural Development secretary Amarjeet Sinha, had its first meeting on November 21, 2022, and has been given three months to submit its suggestions.

States ask Centre to curb its cess habit

Several States, including some governed by the BJP, on Friday, urged the Centre to rein in its reliance on raising revenues through cesses and surcharges which reduce their share in the divisible pool of taxes. They also sought greater fiscal support to help revive the economy and reiterated demands for extending the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation period.

Bengaluru voter data collection | Election Commission suspends two electoral officials

The Election Commission of India on Friday suspended two electoral officials in relation to allegations of voter fraud and the allegedly illegal collection of voter data by a private firm in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area.

Assam boundary killing | Meghalaya government moves NHRC, says clear violation of human rights

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday asked the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to ensure action against those who killed six persons on his State’s boundary with Assam on November 22.

Anger grows in China over tightening lockdowns

More cities in China imposed partial lockdowns on Friday as COVID-19 cases soared to the highest since the pandemic, bringing fresh restrictions for a weary Chinese public. The National Health Commission on Friday reported 32,695 cases, beating Thursday’s record, which was itself the highest number since April when Shanghai was under a two month-long lockdown.

Greta Thunberg, 600 youths sue Sweden for climate inaction

More than 600 young people in Sweden, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, on Friday filed a lawsuit against the Swedish state accusing it of climate inaction, a first in the country.

Russia rains missiles on liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson

A barrage of missiles struck the recently liberated city of Kherson for the second day Friday in a marked escalation of attacks since Russia withdrew from the city two weeks ago. The city was shelled 17 times before midday Thursday, and strikes continued into the evening, killing at least four people and injuring 10, according to Kherson’s military administration.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | England suffer reality check in 0-0 draw with U.S.

England suffered a sobering reality check as they were outplayed for long periods by a youthful United States side in a tense 0-0 draw in their second World Cup Group B game on Friday.

Ind vs NZ, 1st ODI | Latham, Williamson put up record 4th wicket partnership as New Zealand win by 7 wickets

New Zealand rallied to crush India by seven wickets in the first ODI on Friday. India fancied their chances after posting 306 for seven and then leaving the New Zealanders at 88 for three in the 20th over. The hosts had the last laugh in the end though, reaching the target with 17 balls to spare thanks to Latham’s unbeaten 104-ball 145 and skipper Kane Williamson’s 94 not out of 98 deliveries as they added 221 runs for an unbeaten fourth-wicket partnership.

Forex kitty grows for second consecutive week; rises $2.54 bn to $547.25 bn

In the second consecutive week of an increase in the kitty, India’s forex reserves have grown by $2.537 billion to $547.252 billion for the week ended November 18, the RBI said on Friday.