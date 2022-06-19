Supporters of All India Democratic Students Organisation holding protests against the Centre’s Agnipath Scheme at Kolkata’s Hazra Crossing on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

June 19, 2022 07:37 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Parliament should not be used to pass resolutions on another country, says Om Birla

Parliamentary proceedings in a country shouldn’t be used to make allegations and counter-allegations against the parliament of another country, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said.

PM Modi inaugurates revamped temple destroyed by 15th century Gujarat ruler

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asserting that India is now witnessing “cultural independence that started with Sardar Patel renovating Somnath temple” after Independence, PM Modi on Saturday unfurled a flag after inaugurating a revamped Mahakali temple which was apparently destroyed by 15th century Gujarat ruler Mahmud Begda.

ED interrogation of Rahul Gandhi is to prevent him from contesting two constituencies, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Responding to a query on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge said the Union Government had ordered ED to go after Mr. Gandhi and his mother, Sonia Gandhi, to ensure that he would not contest elections from two constituencies.

Anti-Agnipath agitation spreads

The protests against the Agnipath recruitment scheme to the armed forces continued for the fourth consecutive day in many parts of the country despite announcements of reservations for Agniveers in various government jobs. The Opposition parties have also started parallel agitations against the scheme, though they distanced themselves from the violence witnessed during the protests.

400 Chartered Accountants, Company Secretaries under scanner for helping Chinese firms

The Central government has recommended disciplinary action against 400 Chartered Accountants (CAs) and Company Secretaries (CSs) for their alleged role in incorporating Chinese shell companies in metropolitan cities by flouting norms and rules, The Hindu has learnt.

Secunderabad station violence: 19 accused remanded in prison

Telangana Government Railway Police arrested 19 accused in the Secunderabad Railway Station violence case, while their counterparts of Andhra Pradesh picked up one Avula Subba Rao on the suspicion that he instigated some of the youngsters.

Garlic farmers in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh up in arms as price comes down to ₹2 for a kilo

Exactly five years after a police firing claimed the lives of six garlic farmers in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur who were protesting demanding minimum support price for their produce, farmers in the districts bordering Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are up in arms against the State and Union Governments for price as low as ₹2 for a kilogram of garlic.

Agnipath violence: MHA sanctions security cover for 10 Bihar BJP leaders

The Union Home Ministry has accorded a VIP security cover of the CRPF to at least 10 Bihar BJP legislators and leaders in view of threats posed to them by those protesting against the recently launched Agnipath military recruitment scheme, officials said on Saturday.

Pakistan ‘one step away’ from exiting dirty money ‘grey list’, says Foreign Affairs Minister

Pakistan is “one step away” from exiting a dirty money “grey list” after the global watchdog said an on-site visit could lead to the South Asian nation’s removal, the state Minister for Foreign Affairs said on Saturday. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) kept Pakistan on the list on Friday but said a visit to verify progress on countering the financing of terrorism and money laundering could lead to its removal from countries under increased monitoring.

Death toll mounts as flood situation in Northeast remains grim

The flood situation in Assam and Meghalaya continues to remain grim with no signs of a let-up in the rainfall. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that more than 31 lakh people have been affected across 32 districts in the State.

Neeraj Chopra wins season’s first gold in Finland

Fighting rain and slippery conditions, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra won the javelin throw gold with his opening effort of 86.69m at the Kuortane Games in Kuortane, Finland.

Sri Lankan Army to cultivate barren land to ramp up food production

The Sri Lanka Army will take part in a farming drive aimed at cultivating over 1,500 acres of barren or abandoned state land to multiply food production and avert any shortage in the future, according to a media report.

Tunisians protest against constitution referendum as opposition grows

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Tunis on Saturday in opposition to a referendum on a new constitution called by President Kais Saied that would cement his hold on power. The protest led by Abir Moussi, leader of the Free Constitutional Party, reflected growing opposition to Mr. Saied since he seized executive power last year, dissolving parliament and ruling by decree in a move opponents called a coup.

Mumbai takes appointed place in Ranji final

Domestic giants Mumbai completed the formality of qualifying for the Ranji Trophy final by virtue of first innings lead on the final day of their last-four match against Uttar Pradesh at Just Cricket Academy on Saturday.