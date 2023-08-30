Morning Digest | India lodges ‘strong protest’ with China over new map; Pragyan rover confirms sulphur at Moon’s south pole, and more

August 30, 2023 07:03 am | Updated 07:03 am IST

India protests China’s map claiming Indian territory, MEA says it ‘complicates’ border resolution

India has lodged a “strong protest” with China over the publication of a new map that was released by the Chinese government on August 28, showing all of Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin, and other parts of Indian territory within its borders, that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called “absurd claims”. The map, that has in the past claimed Indian territories as well, was published just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and discussed resolving the boundary situation.

Pragyan rover confirms sulphur at moon’s south pole, searching for hydrogen

Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan rover has confirmed the presence of sulphur on the moon’s surface, near its south pole, and is still searching for hydrogen, the Indian Space Research Organisation said. The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument onboard the Chandrayaan-3’s rover has made the first-ever in-situ measurements on the elemental composition of the lunar surface near the south pole.

India to export rice to Singapore despite curbs, says External Affairs Ministry

India will allow export of rice to Singapore despite restrictions on export of the product. The announcement from the Ministry of External Affairs came as the authorities cited the special relationship between India and Singapore as the reason for this exemption. India had imposed restrictions on export of non-Basmati rice but subsequently, curbs were imposed on Basmati rice as well.

NHRC notice to Uttar Pradesh for attack on Muslim student in private school

Days after a video showing a teacher of a private school in Muzaffarnagar asking Hindu students of her class to beat a Muslim student went viral and sparked nationwide outrage, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government seeking a detailed report on the matter. The commission quoted media reports of the victim’s family saying that he was beaten up for a mistake in the multiplication of tables during the class. The reports also stated that the teacher, who also owns the school, has not been arrested yet.

Gyanvapi mosque | Fresh plea in court to order ASI survey inside Wazukhana

One of the Hindu petitioners in the Gyanvapi mosque worship rights suit has filed a fresh application in the court of Varanasi District Judge pleading for directions to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake a survey of the Wazukhana area of the mosque (except for the Shiva Linga) without causing any damage to the structure. This main suit seeking worship rights at the mosque was filed in the same court by four Hindu women worshippers.

Rahul Gandhi’s Europe trip to coincide with G-20 meeting in New Delhi

At the time when India will host the heads of the government of G-20 countries, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Europe and will interact with European Union lawmakers. He will also address students at a university in Paris. Mr. Gandhi is likely to leave for Paris in the first week of September for a five-day tour and will meet with European Union members in Brussels on September 7. During the visit, organised Indian Overseas Congress, Mr. Gandhi will address the Indian diaspora at an event in Oslo in early September, a party insider told the The Hindu.

Will cooperate with Bengal Government on what it does, not whatever it does: Governor Anand Bose

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has said that he would always cooperate with the State Government but that support may not extend to “whatever it does”. Mr. Bose, in his free-wheeling interview said, “As the Governor, I will cooperate with the [State] government on what it does, not whatever it does.” “Each should play their role within their turf. Everyone has a ‘Lakshman Rekha’. Don’t cross the ‘Lakshman Rekha’. And most importantly, don’t try to draw the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ for the other. That is the spirit of cooperative federalism,” the Governor said.

Nitish Kumar predicts early Lok Sabha polls, stresses Opposition unity

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has predicted early Lok Sabha polls, due in 2024. He called for Opposition unity as a priority so that the BJP could be defeated. The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) supremo reiterated that he had no personal desire to hold any post in the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) Opposition grouping.

Army signs deals for 130 tethered drones and 19 tank driving simulators

The Army has signed contracts for the procurement of 130 tethered drones and 19 tank-driving simulators under Emergency Procurement (EP) and they will be delivered in 12 months. The armed forces are currently executing the fourth tranche of EPs sanctioned by the Defence Ministry. In the last few months, the Army has issued several tenders for a range of drones and technologies including logistics, load-carrying drones, anti-drone systems, and loitering munitions, among others.

Keralites hark back to a utopian pastoral past as they celebrate Onam worldwide

Keralites continued to celebrate Thiru Onam, a festival monumentalising a utopian, egalitarian, non-discriminatory pastoral past that primarily existed in myth and imagination, with family feasts, floral decorations, fireworks, new clothes, group games and exchange of gifts, on Monday and Tuesday. Founded on a fable, Onam has evolved over the years as a secular national festival for Keralites. It has become a cultural holiday for Malayalis, regardless of their religious backgrounds

Air pollution now a major risk to life expectancy in South Asia: Study

Rising air pollution can cut life expectancy by more than five years per person in South Asia, one of the world's most polluted regions, according to a report which flagged the growing burden of hazardous air on health. India is responsible for about 59% of the world's increase in pollution since 2013, the report said, as hazardous air threatens to shorten lives further in some of the country's more polluted regions. In the densely populated New Delhi, the world's most polluted mega-city, the average life span is down by more than 10 years.

Prannoy achieves career-high world ranking of No. 6, Sindhu jumps to No 14

On a high after his maiden World Championship bronze medal, Indian shuttler H.S. Prannoy soared to career-high world ranking of No 6 in the latest BWF rankings published on Tuesday. The 31-year-old Kerala shuttler, who eliminated world Number 1 and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen en route to his maiden World Championships bronze, rose three spots with 72437 points in his kitty. He is also the only Indian shuttler, who has maintained a top-10 rank since December last year.

