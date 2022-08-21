India has an established mechanism to resolve any “friction” related to the international border with China in Arunachal Pradesh, GOC-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lt General Rana Pratap Kalita said on August 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

India has established mechanism to resolve ‘friction’ on Indo-China border: Lt. Gen Kalita

India has an established mechanism to resolve any “friction” related to the international border with China in Arunachal Pradesh, GOC-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lt. General Rana Pratap Kalita said on August 20, 2022.

To a question about the past disputes between the two countries on the Sino-Indian border issue along Arunachal Pradesh, the senior army officer told reporters that the particular stretch of border is demarcated by the McMahon Line.

Only J&K residents can enrol as voters

The J&K government on Saturday clarified that only existing residents of the J&K who have attained the age of 18 years would be enlisted in the electoral rolls but remained silent if domicile was a requirement for outsiders to get registered as voters or not.

The government described the media reports that more than 25 lakh additions in the electoral rolls as a misrepresentation of facts, which was being spread by the vested interests.”

AIIMS panel gives clean chit to Apollo Hospitals on Jayalalithaa treatment

The treatment provided to former Chief Minister Jaylalithaa by Apollo Hospitals was “per correct medical practice and no errors have been found in the care provided,” according to the AIIMS medical board constituted to give expert opinion on the circumstances of her hospitalisation and treatment.

The medical board, comprising seven experts, was constituted after a Supreme Court order in November 2021 called for the same with regard to an appeal filed by Apollo Hospitals. In its final report, dated August 4, the board has given the hospital a clean chit and agreed with the final diagnosis made by the hospital.

Model nikahnama with triple talaq ban still a work in progress

Five years after the All India Muslim Personal Law Board pledged to insert a prohibition on instant triple talaq in the model nikahnama to be used for solemnizing Muslim marriages, the wedding contract remains a work under process.

There is not clear word when, if at all, such a nikahnama would be readied and sent across to qazis who solemnize nikahnama.

Rajasthan BJP ex-MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja allegedly caught on tape admitting ‘lynching’

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on August 20 shared on Twitter a purported video clip of BJP’s former MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja, who is allegedly seen admitting his supporters have so far “lynched five people”.

Mr. Ahuja is seen making the comment while interrupting a speaker, who was urging a group of people to launch an agitation against the lynching of 45-year-old Chiranjilal Saini. Mr. Saini was allegedly lynched by members of the Mev Muslim community on Sunday morning in Govindgarh town on suspicion of tractor theft. He died during treatment at Jaipur’s state-run SMS Hospital on Monday.

China’s July Russian coal imports hit 5-yr high as West shuns Moscow

China’s coal imports from Russia jumped 14% in July from a year earlier to their highest in at least five years, as China bought discounted coal while Western countries shunned Russian cargoes over its invasion of Ukraine.

The ban has forced Russia to target buyers such as China and India and sell at a steep discount.

Maker of Dolo-650, pandemic’s ‘magic pill’, faces income tax searches and PIL petitions

Dolo-650 mg, which registered a sales of over ₹500 crores during the COVID pandemic since March 2020, is back in the news following the public interest litigation in Supreme Court by the Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives Association of India (FMRAI), a national trade union, that sought enforcement of Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

In its petition, FMRAI has alleged mounting instances of unethical marketing practices by pharma companies in their dealings with healthcare professionals, which in turn has a negative effect on the health of those who are already unwell.

Amit Shah’s public meeting at Munugode on August 21

Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting of the BJP, half a km from the venue of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s rally on Saturday, at Munugode on Sunday in a reflection of the show of strength by the TRS and BJP.

Mr. Shah’s engagements when he arrives by a BSF aircraft at the Begumpet airport at 2 PM include visit to Ujjaini Mahankali temple at Secunderabad right away and the house of a BJP worker in Sabhamurthi Nagar.

French President to visit Algeria to relaunch ties

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Algeria next week in a bid to improve strained ties between Paris and Algiers, the French presidency said in a statement Saturday.

French-Algerian ties hit a low late last year after Mr. Macron reportedly questioned whether Algeria had existed as a nation before the French invasion and accused its "political-military system" of rewriting history and fomenting "hatred towards France".

Women farmers of Bengal’s Jhargram reap fortunes with organic rice

Panchabati Baske of Damodarpur village and Nirmala Mahato of Murakhati village are trendsetters in their respective villages in West Bengal’s Jhargram district. Though not highly educated, Ms. Baske and Ms. Mahato have started a revolution by cultivating indigenous varieties of rice organically, without using any chemical fertilisers.

Hundreds of women farmers have taken up the cultivation of indigenous rice varieties like Kalabhat (Black rice), Mallifullo (brown rice) and Kerala Sundari (raw aromatic full bran folk rice) and Red Rice, locally called as Sathia, in the remote villages of Jhargram.

Thailand Para Badminton International tournament | Gold rush by para shuttlers in Pattaya

Indian para shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam claimed the gold after beating Indonesia's Dwiyoko Dwiyoko and Fredy Setiawan in the men's doubles final of the Thailand Para Badminton International tournament in Pattaya on August 20.

Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan also won the gold with a 21-9 24-22 win over England's Rachel Choong 21-9 24-22 in SH6 final.

Zimbabwe vs India 2nd ODI | Samson, Thakur fashion 5-wicket win to seal series

Sanju Samson produced a responsible unbeaten 43 after a clinical bowling display, led by pacer Shardul Thakur, as India sailed to a five-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Harare on Saturday.

It was not quite a domination like the first ODI but the paltry 162-run target meant that the K.L. Rahul-led side did not have to sweat much despite a mid-innings jolt.