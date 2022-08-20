Zimbabwe vs India second ODI | Shardul Thakur shines as India bowls out Zimbabwe

India lead the three-match series 1-0.

Indian players celebrate a wicket during the second one-day international against Zimbabwe in Harare on August 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Pacer Shardul Thakur snapped three wickets as India dismissed hosts Zimbabwe for 161 in the second ODI in Harare on August 20, 2022.

Thakur, who came in place of fellow quick Deepak Chahar, was the pick of the bowlers for India as he finished with figures of 3 for 38 in seven overs.

All other Indian bowlers picked a wicket each.

Sean Williams top scored for the home team with a run-a-ball 42. Ryan Burl also contributed with an unbeaten 39.

Scoreboard

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano c Samson b Siraj 7; Innocent Kaia c Samson b Thakur 16; Wesley Madhevere c Samson b Prasidh 2; Regis Chakabva c Shubman Gill b Thakur 2; Sikandar Razac Ishan Kishan b Kuldeep Yadav 16; Sean Williams c Dhawan b Deepak Hooda 42; Ryan Burl not out 39; Luke Jongwe b Thakur 6; Brad Evans b Axar 9; Victor Nyauchirun out (Siraj/Samson) 0; Tanaka Chivanga run out (Kuldeep/Prasidh) 4 Extras: (LB-4, W-14) 18

Total: (All out in 38.1 Overs) 161

Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-27, 3-29, 4-31, 5-72, 6-105, 7-129, 8-149, 9-156, 10-161.

India bowling: Mohammed Siraj 8-2-16-1, Prasidh Krishna 6.1-1-28-1, Shardul Thakur 7-0-38-3, Axar Patel 7-1-22-1, Kuldeep Yadav 8-0-49-1, Deepak Hooda 2-0-6-1. .