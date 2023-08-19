Morning Digest | Manipur CM says 212 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar brought back; wrestler Panghal creates history by defending 53kg title, and more

August 19, 2023 06:56 am | Updated 06:56 am IST

212 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar brought back: Manipur CM Biren Singh

As many as 212 Meitei people who sought refuge across the border in Myanmar following violence in Moreh town since May 3, were now “safely back on Indian soil,” Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on Friday.

No stay on uploading of Bihar caste survey data: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court refused to stay the uploading of data collected in the recently concluded Bihar caste-based survey while debunking claims that the Nitish Kumar government has violated the fundamental right to privacy by compelling people to reveal their caste.

Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi in 2024, says new U.P. Congress president

The newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, Ajay Rai claimed that Rahul Gandhi would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Amethi. He also added that if Priyanka Gandhi wishes to contest from Varanasi then each and every Congress workers would put all the energy for her success.

Himachal Pradesh CM declares State a ‘Natural Calamity Affected Area’

Following the heavy loss of life and property caused by incessant rains that triggered landslides and floods, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on August 18 declared Himachal Pradesh a ‘Natural Calamity Affected Area’.

Panghal creates history by defending 53kg title, Savita takes 62kg gold; India win wrestling team championship

Antim Panghal on August 18 created history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to win back-to-back U20 world titles as she defended her 53kg crown, combining her tremendous agility and strength for a stupendous feat.

25 students died by suicide in five and half years due to ragging, says UGC

Over the last five and a half years, at least 25 students have died by suicide after they were subjected to ragging, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has revealed.

India is ‘indispensable’ pharma partner, but must meet U.S. drug standards: U.S. Health Secretary

Indian companies need to meet U.S. drug standards if they want to continue exporting their drugs to America, the U.S. Secretary for Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra said on August 18, underlining the potential for growth in the partnership.

NCP split is due to ideological differences, has nothing to do with Pawar family, says Supriya Sule

There was an ideological difference within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which had nothing to do with the Pawar family, said Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Friday following her first visit to her constituency after the NCP split last month.

Bills seeking to replace IPC, CrPC, Indian Evidence Act referred to Standing Committee

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita Bill, 2023, and Bharatiya Sakhshya Bill, 2023 have been referred to the Standing Committee on Home Affairs. The Committee has three months to carry out consultations and submit its report on the three Bills, which seek to replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Criminal Procedure Code, 1898, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872.

Pakistan police say 87 Christian homes, 19 churches damaged in blasphemy riot

More than 80 Christian homes and 19 churches in Pakistan were vandalised when a Muslim mob rampaged through the streets over alleged blasphemy this week, a top police official said.

India beats Ireland by 2 runs via DLS method in first T20I

Pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah ticked all the boxes on his much-anticipated return to lead India to a two-run win over Ireland by DLS Method in a rain-interrupted first T20I of the three-match series, in Dublin.

