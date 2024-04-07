April 07, 2024 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST

CAA Rules open the door to dual citizenship, anti-CAA petitioners tell SC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act do not require foreign applicants to effectively renounce the citizenship of their native country, creating a possibility for dual citizenship which is directly violative of the Citizenship Act, petitioners argued in the Supreme Court.

Former AAP Minister moves Delhi High Court, seeks removal of Kejriwal from CM’s post

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Aam Aadmi Party Minister Sandeep Kumar has moved the Delhi High Court “seeking to dislodge” Arvind Kejriwal from holding the office of the Chief Minister. This is the third plea seeking removal of Mr. Kejriwal as Chief Minister after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The division Bench headed by acting Chief Justice Manmohan had rejected previous two pleas.

All-weather road gives a strategic fillip to Ladakh

The Border Roads Organisation’s (BRO) latest feat in Ladakh, connecting Himachal Pradesh and Leh through the Nimmu-Padam-Darcha road, has come as a shot in the arm for security forces stationed in the region, and added significantly to India’s strategic depth in the hostile border neighbourhood.

ADVERTISEMENT

J.P. Nadda, others take oath as Rajya Sabha members

BJP national president J.P. Nadda and five other newly elected members of the Rajya Sabha took oath on Saturday. Among others who also took oath include Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan (Maharashtra), Chunnilal Garasiya (Rajasthan), Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi (Telangana), Sushmita Dev and Mohammad Nadimul Haque (both West Bengal).

Peter Pellegrini to be Slovakia’s President as ex-Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok concedes defeat

ADVERTISEMENT

A close ally of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico beat a pro-Western career diplomat to become Slovakia’s new President, and succeed Zuzana Čaputová, the country’s first female head of State. Parliamentary Speaker Peter Pellegrini received 53.85% of the vote with the ballots from over 98% polling stations counted by the Statistics Office in Saturday’s runoff election, topping former Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok who had 46.14%.

NIA raids multiple locations in U.P., Bihar in anti-India Naxal conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on April 06 carried out raids at multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar against the CPI (Maoists) in an anti-India conspiracy case, officials said. The raids were carried out by NIA teams on the premises of accused and suspected persons at 11 locations in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh and one location in the Kaimur district of Bihar.

ADVERTISEMENT

India will not remain a democracy if Modi comes back to power, says Prakash Karat

CPI (M) Politburo member Prakash Karat on Saturday said if Narendra Modi and the BJP came back to power India, would not remain a democracy, and the upcoming Lok Sabha election would determine the future of the country.

Israeli troops recover slain Gaza hostage; Egypt to host new truce talks

Israel said on Saturday its special forces had recovered the body of a hostage killed while being held captive in Gaza, as the Palestinian enclave’s dominant Islamist movement Hamas said it would take part in a new round of ceasefire talks in Cairo.

Tharoor levels cash-for-votes allegation at Rajeev Chandrasekhar; BJP leader initiates legal action

The electoral atmosphere in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency remained rife with mud-slinging as United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Shashi Tharoor accused his rival Rajeev Chandrasekhar of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of attempting to sway voters with bribes.

IPL-17: RR vs RCB | Royals on a roll as Buttler’s ton trumps Kohli’s

Rajasthan Royals increasingly looks the team to beat. But, the thing is nobody has found a way to do it yet. Sanju Samson’s men defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets with five balls to spare at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday night. Riding on Virat Kohli’s eighth IPL hundred, RCB had made 183 for three.

Athletic Bilbao beats Mallorca on penalties to win first Copa del Rey in 40 years

Athletic Bilbao beat Mallorca 4-2 on penalties to end a 40-year wait for its 24th Copa del Rey title on Saturday. Athletic goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala saved a penalty by Manuel Morlanes, while Mallorca’s Nemanja Radonjic shot high. Raul García, Iker Muniain, Mikel Vesga , and Alejandro Berenguer — all substitutes — converted their spot kicks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.