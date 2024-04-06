GIFT a SubscriptionGift
J.P. Nadda, others take oath as Rajya Sabha members

April 06, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda in a group photo with newly-sworn-in Rajya Sabha MPs during a ceremony, at the Parliamentary House, in New Delhi on Saturday. Credit: Vice President of India-X

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda in a group photo with newly-sworn-in Rajya Sabha MPs during a ceremony, at the Parliamentary House, in New Delhi on Saturday. Credit: Vice President of India-X | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP national president J.P. Nadda and five other newly elected members of the Rajya Sabha took oath on Saturday.

The oath was administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Among others who also took oath include Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan (Maharashtra), Chunnilal Garasiya (Rajasthan), Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi (Telangana), Sushmita Dev and Mohammad Nadimul Haque (both West Bengal).

"Vice-President of India & Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar administered oath to Shri Jagat Prakash Narayan Lal Nadda ji as the elected Member of Rajya Sabha in Parliament House today," Mr. Dhankhar's office said in a post on X while sharing pictures of the oath-taking.

His office also said that the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, also administered oath to the elected members of the Rajya Sabha in Parliament House which include Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan, Chunnilal Garasiya, Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi, Sushmita Dev and Mohammad Nadimul Haque.

