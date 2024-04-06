April 06, 2024 06:38 am | Updated 06:38 am IST

If terrorists run away to Pakistan, we will enter the country to kill them: Rajnath

“If any terrorist tries to disturb the peace in Bharat, or tries to carry out terror activities in Bharat, we will give them a befitting reply (muh tod jawab),” said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on April 5, adding, “If they run away to Pakistan, we will enter Pakistan to kill them (Pakistan mein ghus ke marenge).”

He said this in an interview to a television channel in response to a question on an article published in The Guardian that said India had carried out the execution of almost 20 terrorists since 2020 inside Pakistan.

India abstains at U.N. Human Rights Council on vote calling for Gaza ceasefire, arms embargo against Israel

India on April 5 abstained on a resolution at the Human Rights Council that called on Israel for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and called on states to implement an arms embargo, which was adopted by the 47-member Human Rights Council.

While India’s abstention is believed to be in line with previous votes on any HRC resolutions that call for “accountability”, it did vote in favour of three other resolutions that criticised Israel for human rights violations against Palestinians, Israel’s occupation of Syrian Golan, and called for the Palestinian right to self-determination. All four resolutions were introduced at the HRC in Geneva by Pakistan on behalf of the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation.

Congress manifesto vows to undo BJP government policies

From promising to probe the electoral bonds scheme and PM Cares Fund to rejecting the concept of one nation-one election, several sections of the Congress manifesto released on April 05 promises to undo key policy initiatives and promises of the Narendra Modi government if the party comes to power.

Food inflation keeps RBI worried

The spike in food prices has kept the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) worried even though overall inflation has moderated to a certain extent.

On April 5, the Central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) unchanged at 6.50%. This is the seventh time that the rates have been kept on hold.

Another Indian student dies in U.S, probe underway: Indian consulate in New York

An Indian student in the U.S. state of Ohio has died and police are investigating the case, India’s Consulate in New York said on April 5, the latest in a string of tragedies to shock the community in the country.

“Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Uma Satya Sai Gadde, an Indian student in Cleveland, Ohio,” the Consulate General of India in New York said in a post on X.

Kejriwal should not be treated differently because he wants to run government from jail: ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 5 submitted in a Delhi court that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should not be treated differently just because he wanted to run the government from jail. The ED’s statement came after Mr. Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 scam, had moved an application in court seeking more time for meeting with his lawyers in judicial custody.

Ethnic conflict casts a shadow on Manipur polls; Kuki-Zo, Meitei people devise voting strategies

As Manipur heads into the first phase of the Lok Sabha election in the shadow of an ethnic conflict, the two communities involved in the conflict — the Kuki-Zo people and the Meitei people — find themselves in a peculiar situation.

In the first phase on April 19, most of the violence-affected parts of the State go to the polls. These include all of the Inner Manipur constituency, which covers Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, and Thoubal districts having a largely Meitei population, and large parts of the Outer Manipur constituency (ST) covering Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Chandel with a majority Kuki-Zo population.

Section 144 imposed in Leh ahead of ‘Pashmina March’ to highlight shrinking pastures

The Ladakh administration on April 5 imposed Section 144 in Leh, banning public rallies just two days ahead of proposed ‘Pashmina March’ by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to the Changthang region to highlight shrinking grazing lands of the Union Territory (UT).

Santosh Sukhdeva, District Magistrate, Leh, cited “reliable inputs of apprehension of breach of peace and public tranquility in the district”, while imposing Section 144.

With its core vote intact, BSP seeks to play spoilsport in U.P.

Ahead of the BSP’s first big-ticket rally in western U.P.’s Nagina constituency on April 6, to be addressed by party leader Akash Anand, the caste equation of the party’s candidates for the 16 seats that go to polls on April 19 and 26 reveals that party supremo Mayawati aims to dent the vote banks of both the ruling NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc in the region.

Rakhigarhi findings in NCERT books; Narmada Dam references dropped

Among the latest set of revisions that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has proposed in school textbooks are additions about findings from the DNA analysis of skeletal remains found at the archaeological site of Rakhigarhi in Haryana and the dropping of references to how the Narmada Dam project adversely affected tribals and drew them to displacement leading to greater destitution.

IPL-17: SRH vs CSK | Sunrisers outsmart Super Kings on a slow and sluggish pitch

An inspired collective bowling performance from its pacers, followed by Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram’s fireworks with the bat, ensured Sunrisers Hyderabad coasted to an easy six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Friday.

