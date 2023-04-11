April 11, 2023 07:29 am | Updated 07:29 am IST

Election Commission grants national party status to AAP; withdraws national tag of Trinamool Congress, CPI, NCP

In a big boost to Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 10, 2023, accorded it the status of a national party while withdrawing the same for the Trinamool Congress, Communist Party of India, and the Nationalist Congress Party.

Nirmala Sitharaman in Washington for World Bank-IMF spring meetings and G20

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on April 9, 2023, began a weeklong visit to Washington DC for the World Bank-IMF spring meetings, as well as for other bilateral and multilateral interactions. High on the Minister’s agenda is the second G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting, which India is hosting as part of its yearlong presidency of the group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Discussed shooting down of Chinese spy balloon with India, says U.S. General

The U.S. has discussed the shooting down of the Chinese spy balloon with India and the challenges involved in its taking down, according to General Kenneth S. Wilsbach, Commander, U.S. Pacific Air Forces (COMPACAF). He also said that for the first time ever, two B-1 long range bombers of the U.S. Air Force (USAF) will join the bilateral air exercise Cope India which got underway on April 10, 2023.

Amul is not a competitor of Nandini: Amul MD

Amidst the raging controversy over the two dairy giants, Amul’s top boss clarified that Amul was not making a foray into Karnataka to compete with the local dairy brand, Nandini. He refuted reports and allegations that Amul was going to Karnataka to eat into the market share of Nandini, brought out by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), the second-largest milk cooperative after Amul. The issue has taken a political turn in the State that is facing the Assembly election next month.

SC gets low-down on Bills pending with Telangana Governor

The Supreme Court on April 10, 2023, was given a detailed account of the action taken by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on the various Bills sent by the State government for her assent. Appearing before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta shared a communication received by him in this regard from the Governor’s secretary on April 9, 2023.

Sachin Pilot’s proposed fast against Gehlot government is anti-party activity, says Congress

The Congress late on Monday night issued a statement, asserting that senior leader Sachin Pilot’s proposed fast against the Ashok Gehlot government is against party interest and is an anti-party activity. “If there is any issue with his own government, it can be discussed in the party forums instead of in the media and public. I have been an AICC in-charge for the last five months and Pilot ji has never discussed this issue with me,” said All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

India conducts nationwide mock drill in hospitals to test COVID-19 preparedness

Mock drills were conducted at all major government and private hospitals across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, and Mumbai. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi to review the mock drill there. During the meeting, Dr. Mandaviya said hospitals should ensure quality clinical practices, measures for infection control, hospital management, sanitation processes and patient-centric provisions.

Indian History Congress denounces changes in NCERT syllabi

The Indian History Congress has said that it is “greatly alarmed by the changes in the history syllabi and textbooks” recently effected by the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT), and urged historians to stand up against “distortions of history”. The body issued a statement signed by its president Professor Kesavan Vekuthat and secretary Syed Ali Nadeem Rezavi, expressing apprehensions about the consequences of the new changes.

Congress slams Ghulam Nabi Azad for his claim that Rahul Gandhi is meeting ‘undesirable businessmen’

A day after former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kept in touch with ‘undesirable businessmen’, the Congress on Monday said his statements were ‘contemptible’ that reflected his desperation to stay relevant. “With every passing day, Ghulam Nabi Azad falls to new depths to demonstrate his true character and his loyalty to Mr. [Narendra] Modi. His contemptible statements on the Congress leadership reflect his desperation to remain relevant. I can only say that he is PATHETIC,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

Supreme Court seeks T.N.’s response to Vedanta’s proposal

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Tamil Nadu Government to place its “considered decision” to Vedanta Ltd.’s willingness to undertake activities at its own cost to address “serious deficiencies” reported by the State’s High-Powered Committee concerning the closed Sterlite copper unit at Thoothukudi.

IPL 2023: RCB vs LSG | Pooran, Stoinis hand Lucknow memorable final ball victory over Bangalore

Nicholas Pooran smashed a match-winning 19-ball 62 while Marcus Stoinis made 65 as Lucknow Super Giants prevailed over Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket in a last-ball thriller in the Indian Premier League in Bengaluru on April 10, 2023.

Ashok Gehlot government to launch State-wide campaign to expand the beneficiary base

In a bid to highlight the “welfare model” of governance in an election year, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is going to launch a State-wide outreach programme to expand the beneficiary base of his government’s various schemes. Rajasthan goes for Assembly polls at the end of the year. The campaign branded as “ Mehangai Rahat Abhiyan”, which roughly translates as “inflation relief mission”, is likely to be launched this week, while his government is braving another storm, with former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot‘s fresh salvo at Mr. Gehlot, for not probing corruption cases against the previous BJP Government under Vasundhara Raje.